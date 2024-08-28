Multiple People Electrocuted In Swimming Pool In Freak Accident

Five swimmers were electrocuted while swimming in an Indiana pool on Sunday afternoon.

According to Fox News, the incident was described as a "freak accident" by local authorities. After police officers, fire and medical personnel arrived on scene to a home in the town of Logansport around 2:30 PM, five individuals were transported to hospitals for treatment. Of those five, three were juveniles, and two were adults.

After inspecting the scene, authorities determined the cause of the electrocution. Apparently, a wire on the pool pump had become pinched. As a result, the wire's protective cover broke, and eventually, the exposed wire dipped into the water and shocked the swimmers.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Swimmers Electrocuted While Swimming in Indiana Pool

Sunday's accident at the Indiana pool, was reminiscent of a man's electrocution in Lake Lanier last summer. Tragically, that accident resulted in the death of the 24-year-old victim. According to NBC News, that 24-year-old, later identified as Thomas Milner, had jumped from a dock, before entering the dangerous water. He was eventually pulled from the water by a neighbor in a boat but died at a hospital due to complications from the electrocution.

Notably, Lake Lanier is infamous for many deaths. According to TIME, the lake is built atop what was a historically Black town, called Oscarville. Many have wondered if the lake is haunted, as a result of its troubling location. Moreover, many individuals have drowned, or died, or been lost, at the lake.

Obviously, the story of the "freak accident" in Logansport is a bit different in nature than Milner's death last summer. Likewise, the victims from Sunday's incident were not reported to have died, as a result of their injuries. The story is, however, a great reminder of the dangers that can accompany electricity. A pinched wire, damaged protective cover, and some leisure time in a pool nearly turned deadly.

As summer comes to an end across the country, hopefully, this is the one of the last stories of dangers being faced in pools. Similarly, as temperatures cool for fall, beachgoers will become more and more scarce. This too, may be a welcome change, after a summer of shark bites and drownings alike.