How Long Do Snakes Live? The Answer May Surprise You

If you are not a fan of these slithering serpents then you may not like this article too much. Not only do we talk about all things snakes but I share with you just how long these creatures live, and it may be longer than you think. While there is some difference between wild snakes and pets, these reptiles live a pretty long life. Let's find out just how long do snakes live!

How Long Do Snakes Live? The Question We All Want Answered

The first thing you need to know is that their lifespan is dependent on several factors. It depends on their species, what they eat, their environment, and how they are cared for (if they are pets). Let's first examine snakes in the wild. When regarding these snakes, how long do snakes live for?

Well, MSN shares that "In the wild, how long a snake lives depends largely on its species, habitat, and the danger it faces." They then share examples of snakes with varying lifespans. For example, the corn snake's average lifespan is 6 to 8 years, where as the garter snakes average between 2 and 4 years.

Unfortunately for all of you who do not like snakes, the terrifying venomous kind seem to have the longer lifespans. They can "Live up to 10 and even 20 years in the wild." Their venom gives them an upper hand at defending themselves from potential predators and threats that may take out the other snakes.

Snakes that live in the wild are constantly facing threats to their lives. Whether it is predators, weather changes, or limited food sources, it is always a battle for survival. Many snakes lose their lives when they are babies. This is because "They are easy prey for birds, larger reptiles, and mammals." Not to mention the constant threat of habitat loss they face.

Pet Snakes vs. Wild Snakes Lifespan

Now that you know the lifespan of wild snakes lets explore the question, how long do snakes live, in regards to pet snakes. Pet snakes have the luxury of controlled environments. They also lack the threat of predators, food shortages, and extreme weather changes. All of that helps contribute to their robust lifespan.

Remember those corn snakes from the wild? They averaged between 6 to 8 years. Well, in captivity, those same snakes can live over 20 and 30 years, assuming they are receiving the proper care. Ball pythons can also easily reach over 30 years in captivity. In fact, MSN shared that there was one ball python at the Saint Louis Zoo who made it to the age of 62! To put that in perspective, that is longer than some people live!

Boas are another snake that does great in captivity, often reaching between 25-30 years. Even though pet snakes tend to live longer than wild ones, their habitat still directly connects to their likelihood of a long life. If you want your snake to live a long time they need a "Stable, resource-rich environment."

Pet owners need to ensure that their snakes habitats are reflective of that particular species' needs. For example, boa constrictors need a specific temperature and humidity level to thrive. Similarly, owners need to ensure that their snake's diet is properly managed as well.

Although snakes live longer in captivity than in the wild, it is essential to mimic their natural habitat in captivity. So, how long do snakes live? It depends, but if you are on the fence about getting one do not do it unless you are ready for a minimum 20-year commitment.