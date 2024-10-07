Viral Hippo Moo Deng Becomes Subject Of Controversy As Activists Call For Animal's Release

Baby hippo Moo Deng has been going viral for her many adorable videos online. Moo Deng is a pygmy hippo from the Thailand Zoo. She has gained a lot of popularity because her zookeeper began posting her daily routine and antics online for the world to see. Whether it was her refusing to get a bath, or her being sassy with her handler, this baby hippo always put on a good show. However, now there is controversy surrounding Moo Deng. While half the world loves her and her videos, animal activists are calling for her release.

The Moo Deng Controversy, What's Going On?

While many people love this adorable baby pygmy hippo and think she looks happy, there are others who are pleading for her release. Although Moo Deng is a social media star, Peta brings up the controversy surrounding animals born and bred in captivity.

The Sun shared a quote from Peta's Senior Media and Communications Manager, Jennifer White. She said, "There's nothing cute about a baby being born in captivity." Peta goes on to claim that Moo Deng is "being deprived of her natural right to freedom." Furthermore, they argue that she and her family should be "moved to a reputable sanctuary." Peta has even offered to help with that endeavor.

Although the hippo looks happy online animal activists argue that a hippo like Moo Deng would shun human contact in the wild. Additionally, they would spend the majority of their time in the water rather than in a concrete cage. This news surfacing has caused quite a controversy around little Ms. Moo Deng.

Visiting Zoos, Is It Part Of The Problem?

Although many people enjoy visiting zoos to see the adorable animals, they are unaware of the harm they may be causing. According to Jennifer White, "Zoos deliberately breed baby animals 'to bring more paying customers through their doors." Furthermore, Peta argues that huge influxes of crowds not only encourage breeding but "keep what they call 'animal prisons' open, meaning 'misery for animals."

While there may be controversy on this matter and on Moo Deng's well-being there is no denying the profit that the zoo has made because of her. The Sun shares that how the Zoo has capitalized off of Moo Deng by selling her image for "makeup, souvenirs, footwear, and even cakes."

Between September 1 through September 25, the Zoo made around $582,933 just from selling tickets to see Moo Deng. However, zoos argue that by breeding in captivity, they are helping save the pygmy hippo population. The pygmy hippo is an endangered species with only between 2,000-2,500 left in the wild. Despite their claims, Peta argues that breeding programs do nothing to protect the survival of the species.

Time will tell how this controversy surrounding little Moo Deng will affect her and the zoo.