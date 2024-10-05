Viral Zoo Hippo Moo Deng Seen Performs Michael Jackson's Classic Dance: See Video

Moo Deng the hippo has been making headlines for weeks. Between adorable bath times, biting a zookeeper, and just a general grumpy disposition, this baby hippo has stolen hearts across the globe. Now, Moo Deng is going viral again, this time for her tribute to Michael Jackson. Watch as adorable little Moo Deng performs Michael Jackson's classic dance, the moonwalk.

Moo Deng Does The Moonwalk

Moo Deng belongs to a regional zoo in Thailand and this hippo has been gaining popularity across the internet. Its' latest adorable video shows it doing Michael Jackson's famous moonwalk. The video shows the adorable baby hippo stepping backward in time with the beat of Micahel's song.

The camera person knew what they were doing as they caught these killer dance moves from all different angles. At one point, Moon Deng even seems to run forward to reset, just to start moon walking all over again. The camera zooms in on the hippo's little feet, which makes for an extremely cute close up.

Fans Love This Baby Hippo

Although Moo Deng has been called "kind of mean" in past videos, like where she bit her handler, fans are loving this video of her. Fans were loving the video on TikTok. One user wrote, "now this is news." Another added, "She's even hitting the 'heheee' she keeps opening her mouth." A third chimed in, "this is the content I live for."

Another popular video of Moo Deng is when her handler tried to give her a bath. Baby Moo Deng is not a fan of bath time. In the video, the adorable baby hippo fights with all of her might to avoid getting into the tub. She even tries hiding under mom for help. Then, the sass comes out. Mouth wide open she walks up to the handler as if she is going to bite him, but she seems to just say, "Stop I don't want a bath!"

With a plethora of cute videos, ranging from moon walking to bath time, Moo Deng is beloved by all. We cannot wait to see what this sassy little hippo does next.