Zoo Visitors Abuse Adorable Viral Baby Hippo In An Attempt To Wake It Up

Sometimes fame isn't all it's cracked up to be. An adorable, chunky baby hippo went viral online. But it's led to some real-life abuse for the animal as a result.

Just take a look on TikTok or another social media site and you may have come across Moo Deng. The baby pygmy hippo appears to be all over the internet these days. This has also led to an increase in people wanting to see the two-month-old hippopotamus in real life as well. The Khao Kheow Open Zoo has reported that its doubled its number of visitors recently thanks to the animal.

And that's really saying something considering some travel from far off to visit the zoo in Chonburi Province, Thailand. However, the zoo also reported an increased number of incidents in which attendees tried abusing and harassing the baby hippo.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

According to the Thai PBS World news outlet, "Visitor numbers on Saturdays and Sundays are reported to have more than doubled, from 3,000 to 6,000 or 7,000 each day." Many visit the baby animal's enclosure. However, some resulted in attempting to get the animal to be more lively when they visited. They allegedly splashed the creature with water and also shellfish at Moo Deng. It's been tough on the sleeping animal.

Baby Hippo Goes Viral

As a result of the incidents, the zoo added CCTV cameras to the hippo's habitat. They hope it will deter future behavior.

"These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous," the zoo's director, Narongwit Chodchoi, said in a statement shared via BBC. "We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment."

Moo Deng has become a viral sensation since its birth. This is thanks to the zoo posting about the animal online. The zoo posted, translated to English: "Let me formally introduce myself. My name is Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippopotamus born on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. My mother is Jonah, 25 years old, and my father is Tony, 24 years old. I'm currently single and 59 days old. ??"

It's garnered more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok. Videos show her routine such as teeth brushing, playtime, and nap time as well.