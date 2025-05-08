Mother's Day is just around the corner. While some mothers love a nice brunch or relaxing day at home, others want to escape the house and the insane Mother's Day crowds. If that sounds like your mom then an outdoor Mother's Day activity may be the perfect choice for you. Here are the 15 best Mother's Day ideas for an outdoorsy mom, or for one who just wants to be unique and avoid the crowds.

1. Have A Picnic

Everyone loves a good picnic! Pack your mom's favorite treats, get a cozy blanket and head outside. This is a great Mother's Day idea for an outdoorsy mom because it is simple and thoughtful! You can also divide up the work! Make it even more fun by brining some board games and personalized cards for mom.

2. Beach Day

This one is only applicable if the weather is warm enough but I swear people are happier with their toes in the sand. Fill up the cooler with all of mom's favorite treats and let her soak up some rays on the beach while you and the family play. It is a great way to get the family outside.

3. Have A Backyard BBQ

We didn't say you had to go far. A simple Mother's Day idea for an outdoorsy mom is to take the celebration in the backyard. You can do this with a backyard BBQ. Potato salad, hamburgers, hotdogs, and all the fixings. You can even get mom a special cake! Just make sure she doesn't have to do any of the cooking and cleaning.

4. Go For A Hike Or Nature Walk

If you have an outdoorsy mom then going out for a hike or nature walk is the perfect activity. If your mom is more advanced then you can do some hiking trails. However, if your mom loves the outdoors but isn't very experienced a nature walk through a park is a great option as well. Just enjoy the tranquil time together, and the fact that you are not battling the insane brunch crowds.

5. Do Some Gardening

Is your mom a gardener? A great idea for this Mother's Day is to help her out in her garden. Whether it is helping her start it or helping her maintain it, weeding is always better with company. Make your mother's day and help her with her passions.

6. Bring Her Favorite Hobbies To The Great Outdoors

Lots of indoor hobbies can easily be brought outdoors. Explore Origin shared some great ideas such as bringing your books outside and reading together under a tree. Or having a nice group yoga session outside. You could even try to get fancy and set up an outdoor movie projector — the options are limitless.

7. Visit A Botanical Garden

I did this last year for Mother's Day. I took my mom to Longwood Gardens and she absolutely loved it! This is a great Mother's Day idea for outdoorsy moms. It is beautiful and relaxing, I highly recommend.

8. Go On A Bike Ride

This gets mom out of the house without having to walk everywhere. Whether it is on a trail or just through your neighborhood, getting out for a family bike ride can be a great way to get mom outside and enjoy some quality time together.

9. Visit A Nature Preserve

Nature preserves are a great place to observe wildlife. If you mom is into animals, conservation, and the beauty of the great outdoors scheduling a trip to a nearby nature preserve good be a great option.

10. Go Kayaking Or Get Out On The Water

As a big-time water lover myself, I know I would love this activity. If I would love it then I am sure outdoorsy moms would love it too! There is something relaxing about being on the water. Plus having the kids go kayaking will help burn some energy so mom may have a peaceful night! Whether it is kayaking, canoeing, renting a boat, or just hanging out by the lake, this is a great Mother's Day idea for an outdoorsy mom.

11. Visit A Zoo

I feel like this is an underrated option. My mom loves the zoo! In fact for her birthday this past year she asked for us to take her to the zoo. You get to see all sorts of animals and get some fresh air. Bonus is that I am sure most people do not think "let's go to the zoo" on Mother's Day, so it shouldn't be too crowded.

12. Visit A National Park

Another great Mother's Day idea for an outdoorsy mom is to visit a national park. This is an activity that is not only fun for mom but for the whole family. Ask her if there is any that she has been dying to see, or if there are any nearby in your area. It is a great activity for the entire family.

13. Make A Mother's Day Craft Outdoors

I honestly love this idea. My mother is very crafty, she loves drawing and painting so I could totally see us doing this. Prism Fitness had the adorable idea to set up a crafting corner somewhere outside. Make it as cozy as you like with blankets and maybe even some tea. Whether you are painting, drawing, making flower crowns, or making cards it is a great activity to do together.

14. Visit A Winery

If I was a mom, I feel like I would love this option. Granted you may want to do this only if you have older children. However some wineries are very kid-friendly. In Virginia we have gone to Wilderness Run Vineyards which has farm animals and a playground for kids — so you have options. However this provides mom with the great outdoors and a soothing glass of wine. I count that as a win-win.

15. Learn A New Outdoor Skill

Last but not least on our list of Mother's Day ideas for an outdoorsy mom, we have the advanced option. If your mom is looking to learn a new skill or up her outdoor game you can take a class together. Whether is it a survival class, an archery class, or a fishing class, just get outside and learn something together.