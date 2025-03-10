California Hikers Survive 2 Nights In The Frozen Wilderness After Falling Off A Cliff

While hiking can seem like a leisurely activity, it can turn deadly very quickly. No one knows that better than these two California hikers. These California hikers had to survive three days and two nights in the frozen wilderness after falling off of a cliff. Now, they are sharing their incredible story.

California Hikers End Up Falling Off A Cliff And Have To Survive In Frozen Wilderness

Two California hikers were just enjoying their time outdoors when they fell 800-feet down a cliffside in the San Jacinto Mountains. CBS News reports "Veda Lin and Christopher Ng, had fallen down Tahquitz Peak, located about 8,900 feet above Idyllwild." Now, the pair are sharing their terrifying yet incredible experience. Lin and Ng admitted that they had no intentions of spending the night in the wilderness.

Instead, the duo had just set off for a nice, relaxing day hike. However, frigid conditions make things more treacherous. Lin admitted that they slipped on some ice and that caused both of them to fall down the cliff. Additionally, she mentioned that they had no idea how far the drop was at the time. Ng admitted "We kinda held onto each other as we were falling." While that may have been what helped keep them alive, it did not prevent injury.

Ng suffered from a fractured leg due to the fall. Also, Lin fractured her sternum, spine in several places and her face. Additionally, Ng suffered frostbite to one of his feet. Although that was more likely due to their nights spend in the frozen wilderness. You see not only did these California hikers survive falling off a cliff, but they also survived two nights in the frozen wilderness.

How Did They Survive?

The pair admitted that they were in sheer panic after the fall. Who wouldn't be? However, they had tried their best to act as they were falling. Not only holding onto one another but making an effort to avoid large boulders or anything else that could cause them additional harm. With their light, daytime hike clothing, providing the only protection against the elements, Lin and Ng knew they had to act fast.

When hopes of being rescued within the hours began to diminish the pari took shelter under a nearby tree. Lin stated, "The tree blocked the wind, which was really nice. Most of it, it was still freezing, and like body warmth and heat held us together until search and rescue could get us." Although rescue teams did spot them eventually, it took a long time to determine the best way to approach the couple. Given the fact that they had fallen far down the mountain, and the winds were so high, a rescue was challenging.

Eventually, rescue teams found the pair and brought the necessary reinforcements. Including, sleeping bags, jackets, and additional sources of heat. Lin said that these search and rescue team restored her faith in humanity and both of the hikers shared their sincerest gratitude with their rescuers.