64-Year-Old Hiker Found Alive After Spending Two Days In The Jungle

Search and rescues can go either way, but in this case, a 64-year-old hiker was found alive after spending a frantic two days in the jungle. He had disappeared while out on a hike with his family in Puerto Rico.

The man got separated from the rest of his family and disappeared. Fortunately, according to WDJT-TV, search and rescue crews found Abdur Rahman safe and sound. They transported him to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries. He had managed to travel a far distance from where he was last seen and suffered no major injuries.

He became separated from the rest of his family on February 23. The hiker disappeared into the jungle for two days. His hiking group had stopped at a side trail for a few photos. But the hiker wasn't with the rest of the group when they returned to the main trail. It appears that he wandered off and got himself lost in the process.

Hiker Found Alive

The hiking group realized that the father was missing. His son-in-law spent an hour trying to find his father but couldn't locate him. From there, they contacted the authorities to begin a search and rescue operation for him. Although the hiker is in excellent physical condition, he does have a heart condition.

After he was missing for two days, his family began to become worried that he would be found safe and sound. But fortunately, this story has a happy ending, and his family can be joyful to know that he's alright.

"He said, 'Yes, he is alive,' " his daughter recalled. "I jumped like a little baby, hugging, like a piggyback hug, the police officer."

His son-in-law added, "Then he said it again and I started screaming that he's alive!"

Once he was picked up, search and rescue gave the missing hiker an IV and also a CT scan before discharging him.

"When we didn't find him for 24 hours, I thought he fell somewhere and he passed away," she said. "We almost gave up."