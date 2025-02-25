It's A Miracle: Lost Backpack Saves The Lives Of Two Hikers In Utah

The idea of lost and found has never been so joyous as it was in this story. I am a firm believer of everything happens for a reason. Additionally, I believe every unfortunate situation has a lesson or a silver lining. When a young teen lost their backpack while hiking I bet they never imagined that their loss would save someone's life. However, that is exactly what happened. That lost backpack turned out to be a miracle for two hikers that got stranded in Southern Utah. See how a backpack saves the lives of two hikers.

Backpack Saves The Lives Of Two Hikers In Happy-Ending Survival Story

Honestly, I am so happy that this story has a happy ending. Normally, when I have to report on hikers who have been stranded in the woods, the result is not always a positive one. Luckily, this is not one of those instances. Outside Online shared the story of Julian Hernandez. Hernandez and his 12-year-old son went missing on February 16, " while hiking in Snow Canyon State Park, which is located just outside Saint George, Utah."

As the sun began to set and temperatures began to drop, the two lost hikers knew they needed to find shelter. As they were searching for shelter they stumbled upon a darkened ravine. It was there that they spotted the lost backpack. Curious, and a bit desperate, they decided to open it. I am sure once they looked inside they wanted to jump for joy.

Outside Online shares that inside of the backpack there were " Pop-Tarts, Clif Bars, a jug of water, an emergency tent, and first-aid supplies." Now they had the means to feed and hydrate themselves. As well as shelter themselves from the elements. All of these are necessary in a survival situation.

The Backpack Saves The Lives Of Two Hikers: The Irony Behind The Story

While it really was good luck for Mr. Hernandez and his son, the irony of the situation is amazing. Apparently, the teen went missing in the same spot as these two hikers 45 days prior. Levi Dittmanm went hiking with this green survival backpack, but had tossed it on a ledge and was unable to retrieve it. Luckily for him, it was not necessary. "A SAR volunteer located Dittmann" and brought him to safety, but his backpack was left behind.

I like to believe that it was left behind for the purpose of saving those two hikers. After all, it is not every day a lost backpack appears just where you need it and saves the lives of two hikers. While the teen admitted to ABC4 that it was "a little frustrating" losing his backpack that he had spent time preparing in the end he was happy he lost it as well.

He told FOX13NOW "I'm really glad that it could help people, because that's what the pack was intended for."