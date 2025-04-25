5 Common Backpacking And Hiking Mistakes You Don't Want To Make

No one wakes up a professional outdoorsman. We all start off as novice backpackers and hikers. However, sometimes even the pros make the simplest of mistakes. Here are 5 of the most common backpacking and hiking mistakes that you don't want to make on your next outing.

1. Not Being Properly Fueled

You would think most people would avoid this common backpacking and hiking mistake. However, many people often do not eat or drink enough before or during their excursion. Even if you do not feel hungry or thirsty you need to eat high quality snacks and keep your hydration levels up. This will prevent dehydration and will keep your energy up for the remainder of your hike.

2. Over Or Under Packing

Just like with vacations there are three types of packers. You have those who overpack, those who under-pack, and those who pack just the right amount. Be the Goldilocks of the backpackers and bring just the right amount. Overpacking items adds additional weight to you which can tire you out. Where as under-packing leaves you vulnerable to forgetting valuable items you may need in a crisis.

The trek shares commonly overpacked items.

Clothing

Consumables

Books

They also share some of the most under-packed, or forgotten, items.

An insulated layer of clothing

Toilet paper

3. Not Being Aware Of The Weather

I get it, we cannot always control Mother Nature. However, a common backpacking and hiking mistake is not taking the weather into account at all. You want to avoid heavy rains, clouds, thunder and lightning, or high winds. To do so just check the forecast ahead of time and try to plan for nice weather days. You can always bring some appropriate clothing if you know you will face some undesirable weather throughout your trip as well.

4. Underestimating Blisters

We all know that blisters absolutely suck. However a lot of people make the mistake of underestimating their severity. First and foremost these babies can hurt...a lot! The pain can be so uncomfortable that they completely ruin your hike. However, even more deadly is what happens if they are left untreated. Oftentimes people assume blisters are no big deal, and they ignore them. Yet, if they become infected they can pose a serious risk to your health.

5. Not Using Trekking Poles Properly (Or At All)

Last but not least on our common backpacking and hiking mistakes we have the improper use of trekking poles. The Trek shares this important message, "USE THE STRAPS." According to their post, properly using the straps an increase your "speed and efficiency" while on your hike. Additionally, they share the following information for anyone who is opposed to using them at all. " Trekking poles can save your joints a lot of wear and tear, prevent you from falling, and double as handy stabby thingies if you get in a jam and need a weapon to defend yourself."