7 Reasons You Should Have Chapstick In Your Hiking Or Survival Kit

Chapstick is useful for more than just dry lips. In fact, it can have several practical uses in a survival situation making it an essential part of your hiking or survival kit.

Lip balm can be used for everything from helping to start a fire to stopping a cut from bleeding as I'll get to below.

Ways To Use Chapstick In Your Survival Kit

1. Use To Light A Fire

One of the biggest challenges when out in the wilderness is trying to stay warm and also have a way to cook your food. Fortunately, chapstick is flammable making it an excellent way to start a fire. All you need is to dip a cotton swab or something equivalent in the lip balm. Use either an ember, a lighter, or a firestarter to catch a spark on the cotton swab. From there, you can place the tiny fire with your firewood and stoke the flames.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Roast those marshmallows or freshly caught fish without having to stress it.

2. Create An Emergency Waterproof Barrier

If you suddenly find that your tent or tarp has a small hole then you can use some chapstick to create an emergency waterproof barrier. Oil-based chapstick are water-resistant. While it won't stop a hole that's following like Niagra, it does work in a pinch for smaller holes and tears. If you're out in the wilderness and taking on some water on a rainy night then what do you have to lose?

3. Stop Bleeding Or A Cut

Again, it's situational. If you suddenly cut off your foot then no, chapstick is not going to help. So don't blame me if lip balm doesn't help you regrow your toes. But some chapstick can help stop bleeding on a minor cut. More importantly, it creates a protective barrier preventing potential infection.

4. Make A Makeshift Torch

We're a big believer in using every part. The lid of your lip balm can be useful as well. Take the cap of your chapstick and stick it on the end of your flashlight. We recommend a smaller flashlight. This can help soften the beam and turn it into more of a makeshift torch that's perfect for your tent.

5. Use Container to Hold Small Survival Tools

Additionally, the container itself can be useful when you run out of lip balm. Use it to store things you don't want to get wet like matches, kindling, fishing lines, or anything small that you need.

6. Prevent Blisters On Your Feet

You can also use chapstick to prevent friction and blisters on your feet. There's nothing worse than your hiking boots rubbing against the back of your heels. Just apply a little lip balm to your feet and stop blisters before they form.

7. Use As Sunscreen

You can also use lip balm as an emergency sunscreen in a pinch. If suddenly you feel your ears or nose or burning, add a small layer to them for some added protection.