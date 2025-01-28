Recent Winter Weather Had A Surprising Effect On Alligators, Expert Shows

These frigid temperatures and winter weather has not just been affecting us humans. It also affects a wide variety of wildlife as well. While many people may think about the deer or the birds, not many people think about reptiles. Particularly alligators, because after all it doesn't usually get too cold where they live. However, this year states across the U.S. are being hit with harsh weather. See how the recent winter weather had a surprising effect on alligators.

Winter Weather Has Surprising Effect On Alligators

Gary Saurage, an alligator expert, shows exactly what happens to alligators when the frigid conditions arrive. Gator Country shared the video on their Instagram. Saurage starts off the video explaining that they have been experiencing some extreme conditions down in Texas this year. He greets viewers by saying, "Wow! Welcome to Gator Country under extreme, extreme conditions."

From there, the camera pans from him, over the bridge he is walking on, and onto the frozen water below. It is there that you can truly see the winter weather and the effect it has on the alligators. The water is a solid sheet of ice, and it is peppered with alligator snouts poking out.

Saurage continues, "We know how to deal with floods. We know how to deal with hurricanes, but folks, this is what's really tough on an alligator." While the frigid winter weather must be tough on the alligators, they seemed to have adapted quite well to the situation.

The alligator expert explains that the animals are "so genius" because they "poke their heads through the ices so that they can breathe."

Hibernation Vs. Brumation

During this time that the alligators are suspended under the ice a lot of changes happen to them. Saurage explains that the reptiles are "taking about one breath every minute" and that "their heart rate is down to three beats per minute." Talk about the winter weather having an effect on alligators!

What is happening to them is similar to what happens to animals when they hibernate. However, for reptiles it is not called hibernation. Nationwide Pet Insurance shares that "brumation is to reptiles what hibernation is to mammals." Additionally, they share the following details about what happens to the reptiles during brumation. "Their metabolism slows to the bare minimum and they rest until the climate changes again for spring time."

Furthermore, while they brumate, reptiles "become lethargic." This process is "essential to the survival or particular reptile species because they are incapable of raising their body temperature when the seasonal weather changes."