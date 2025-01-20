Firefighters Rescue Massive Alligator From Storm Drain In Florida

Rescue missions are common for firefighters. However, I imagine that they are usually saving people from burning buildings. In this instance, firefighters performed a rescue of a different sort. This group of Florida firefighters had to rescue a massive alligator from a storm drain.

Firefighters Recuse Alligator From Storm Drain In Florida

Cape Coral, Florida firefighters had a rare encounter the other day as they got a call about a 10 foot 6 alligator stuck in a storm drain. ABC 7 reports that "Crews helped a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper remove the gator."

You may be wondering how a person would remove an alligator from a storm drain. Well, the firefighters used a brush truck's winch to remove the drain lid. Then, carefully working together they loaded the gator onto the truck. Rather than just aimlessly release it back into the wild, the firefighters and conservation worker took it to a farm to live out the rest of its days.

Additionally, the alligator may become part of a breeding program. While some debate the ethics of this choice, everyone is in agreement that they are happy the alligator is no longer stuck in the storm drain.

The Internet Reacts

Florida Scanner shared photos of the moment where firefighters rescued the alligator from the storm drain on their Facebook Page. Along with the photos, they shared a description detailing how the rescue went and where the animal was released. As I previously mentioned, there were mixed reactions about the alligator potentially being involved in a breeding program. Here are some of the comments that were left on the post.

"Sad he wasn't turned loose."

"Thank you for helping and thank you to the caller."

"Thank you for saving him."

"Hopefully you guys didn't kill it."