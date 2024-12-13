Man Fears Wife More Than Loss Of Limb After Getting His Hand Stuck In An Alligator's Mouth

If I ever got my hand stuck in an alligator's mouth, I think the first fear I would have is "Oh my gosh this thing is going to eat me." Second I would worry about just the loss of the limb trapped in its jaws. However for this Florida man, his first thought was about his wife. Yep, turns out this man fears his wife more than the jaws of an alligator. After getting his hand stuck in an alligator's mouth his main concern was that his wife was going to find out about the ordeal.

Man Gets Hand Stuck In Alligator's Mouth

If you are wondering how one gets their hand stuck in an alligator's mouth, you are not alone. In this gentleman's case, he and his friends went looking for alligators. You read that correctly, they went looking for alligators, on purpose. Well, they got what they wished for, they found one. While the group of men were out hunting alligators, one man somehow managed to get his hand trapped in the jaws of the wild animal. The moment was shared on social media and went viral for some of the men's hilarious commentary.

Several of his friends shout in warning, but too late. As the man, identified as Joey, gets his hand stuck in an alligator's mouth you can hear his friends yell, "God damnit Joey." Then, the first thing out of Joey's mouth is "Do not wake Katie up whatever you guys do." Clearly this man fears his wife more than losing a limb.

Luckily for Joey, he had some very supportive friends who instantly jumped into action. One man grabbed the alligator from the top of its jaws and began trying to pry them open. Another man went on the bottom of the animal's jaw and began to pull down. Each man pulling with all of their might in an attempt to dislodge their friend's hand that was now stuck in the alligator's mouth. Eventually after much effort, the gator released its grip on Joey's hand and he pulled it back safely.

Impressively, Joey barely had any marks on him. Just a small "flesh wound" as he called it at the end of the video. He was extremely lucky, both that the gator didn't take his arm off and that the men didn't have to wake Katie.

The Internet Finds It Hysterical

Many people online found the whole encounter quite comical. Additionally, the mysterious Katie has now become somewhat of a legend. Here are some of my favorite comments.

"Goddamn it Joey" sounds like they say that a lot when he is around."

"Guys having his arm swallowed by a crocodile and his instinct is to say "Do not wake Katie up whatever you do!" I'm now terrified of Katie."

"This man could lose a hand and his biggest fear is that woman waking up??? smart man!!"

"This wasn't Joeys first time being in a predicament like this " JOEY JOEY !! "

"That man is more scared of waking his wife up, than he is of having his hand ripped off by a gator! HOW is he so calm?! Why is he so scared of Katie?! This guy is from Florida, isn't he??"