A Big Lunch: Alligator Spotted With Possibly The Largest Python Ever Found In Everglades In Its Mouth

Alligators are fierce predators. With their massive size and impressively powerful jaws, most animals that come in contact with them do not stand a chance. This includes animals that are bigger than them. Alligators are opportunistic feeders, often hunting on a variety of prey. Their diet ranges from birds, to fish, to snakes or small mammals. However this alligator got the catch of the century. A wild video online shows an alligator with what has to be the largest python ever in its mouth.

Alligator Catches The Largest Python Ever

? ? ?Video taken November 28, 2024 This is one of the most incredible sights I?ve witnessed while working in Everglades National Park. A massive 12-foot alligator in the Shark Valley loop is seen dragging an invasive Burmese python, estimated to be at least twice its size.? pic.twitter.com/auc1VTK02y — PitunisWorld ? (@ScMesab) December 2, 2024

This massive reptile makes the alligator seem petite, however do not be fooled. The alligator in the video is around 12 feet in length. So it is no dainty animal itself. However the deceased snake that it is carrying in its mouth is easily twice its size. A worker from the Everglades National Park shared the video on their X account. They joked that the alligator was enjoying a true Thanksgiving feast as it happily carried off the largest python ever. The worker admits that it was "one of the most incredible sights" they had seen. Not only because of the hunter and prey dynamic but because "Until now, the longest python recorded in the Everglades was 19 feet." This python definitely exceeds 19 feet.

In addition to being an epic sight to behold, Florida locals are happy to see one less Burmese python in their state. Burmese pythons are an invasive species and have been causing some disruption to the Sunshine State since they were introduced in the 1970s and 1980s. In fact, they are so invasive that the "Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hosts a Florida Python Challenge ever year," according to Whiskey Riff. The hunters are not just playing for bragging rights. Whoever kills the most pythons typically wins a large cash prize.

Although I am sure no one will catch a python quite as impressive as this alligator did.