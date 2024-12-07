How An Argument Over Anime Ended With A Dead Crocodile, An Injured Alligator And Two Brothers In Jail

See you later, alligator. After a while, crocodile. That's what two exotic pets probably said to each other after two brothers launched them out of a window.

Wait, what? This may be one of the most bizarre stories to grace my computer screen this holiday season. Authorities have charged two brothers with animal cruelty and assault. A crocodile is dead, presumably, and an alligator is injured. What could have possibly led to such a wild series of events? Well, it all started over anime.

For the non-nerds out there, that's Japanese cartoons, but them's fighting words depending on who you ask. Probably these two brothers. I must confess that I'm a bit nerdy. I've certainly had my round table arguments over pop culture. Who would win in a fight — Goku or Superman? Which Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle is the best?

Crocodile Dies

But these two brothers took these two far. The two ended up getting into an argument over anime that became violent. What anime the two was discussing remains unknown. So feel free to insert your favorite here and leave it up to the imagination. But the argument between brothers Tyler and Rickey Lowe got heated. It ended in physical violence and a dead pet.

The two brothers ended up tossing each other's exotic pets out of the window of their shared apartment. That's where the crocodile and alligator sadly enter the story. Tyler threw his brother's alligator first. Then Rickey responded by tossing the crocodile out the window. I have to assume that both were babies and not full-size reptiles.

Alaska News Source reports that was when police got involved. They managed to find and save the alligator. However, they couldn't locate the crocodile. Given that it's snowing and very cold, it's presumed that the reptile died in the snow. .

"They go 'Have you seen an alligator run past here?' And I go 'You guys are kidding, right?'," Matt Strickland, a next-door neighbor, told Alaska News Source. He was shocked to learn that both brothers had a crocodile and alligator in the apartment.

Police arrested both brothers. Rickey faces additional charges of DUI and child endangerment as well.