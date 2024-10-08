Model Apologizes For Feeding Chicken To Crocodile For Views

An Australian OnlyFans model has publicly apologized after sharing a video in which she fed a saltwater crocodile an entire roasted chicken.

According to Suggest, Jayli Bonow is a 26-year-old OnlyFans creator from Western Australia. Bonow is currently facing up to $26,000 in fines, for the crime of feeding a crocodile.

In the video, which has since been deleted by Bonow, the saltwater crocodile in question was fed along the Russell River in Far North Queensland. The incident took place last week, and plenty of negative attention came Bonow's way after its sharing. Notably, the video was found by the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI,) which has confirmed the video and incident is under investigation.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The crocodile, which was fed an entire roast chicken, is locally known as "Clyde." Feeding Clyde, or any other crocodile, is strictly prohibited in Australia. Bonow apparently was unaware of such restrictions but has since issued an apology for her actions to social media.

Importantly, Bonow has also attempted to spin the situation into a "crocodile awareness" campaign. Such a public play can be questioned for its genuineness, but it is certainly a savvy move nonetheless.

Internet Model Faces Backlash After Sharing Video Where She Feeds a Crocodile

Most of Bonow's 77,000 Instagram followers gave the creator a pass for her mistake. The rest of the internet, after catching wind of the story, was not nearly as forgiving. One commenter said bluntly, "Anything to be Instafamous!" Such is not necessarily a bad first impression of the situation. Bonow, like many social media content creators, relies on virality. As silly as it may sound, this story and its reach have more than likely grown Bonow's business.

Regardless, DESI does not find the matter to be anything other than serious. A spokesperson from DESI explained that the feeding of crocodiles will increase the risk of attacks, which poses a massive threat to the general public.

Making this story all the more interesting is the size of the fine. Apparently, Queensland just increased the maximum penalty for disturbing or feeding crocodiles from $6,452 to $26,615 last month.