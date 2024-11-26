Sharing Is Caring: Find Out What Thanksgiving Foods Are Safe To Share With Your Pup This Year

No one believes in the phrase "sharing is caring" more than your pup who is begging for food. It can be so hard to resist those adorable eyes but sometimes it is for their own safety. Foods like grapes, avocados, onions, and chocolate can be deadly to our furry friends. However, that turkey smells oh so good, it is like a crime not to share. Luckily, there are some Thanksgiving foods that are safe to share with your dog this holiday season. Here is a list of all of the Thanksgiving food that is safe for dogs.

Thanksgiving Food That Is Safe For Dogs

Dr. Aya Alt, the medical director of VCA Broadway Animal Hospital and Pet Center in Colorado shared a list of Thanksgiving food with PEOPLE Magazine. All of the food on this list is considered safe for dogs. So, if you are someone like my husband who cannot resist a dog's cute begging face, then this list is for you.

1. Turkey

The star of the Thanksgiving food is safe for your dog to eat, but only under certain conditions. Dr. Aya Alt argues that the meat needs to be lean-cooked turkey without skin or gravy from the Thanksgiving table. Furthermore, make sure it is not cooked with any garlic, onion, or other toxic ingredients for dogs.

2. Raw Produce

She also states that dogs can enjoy "raw carrots, green beans, and apples" without fear of adverse effects. So before you toss the green beans into your green bean casserole pass a couple under the table to your four-legged friend.

While that list may seem short they are the only guaranteed safe foods. Many Thanksgiving food items, such as sweet potatoes may appear safe but are not. You may wonder why, seeing as sweet potato is an active ingredient in most dog foods. Pure sweet potato is safe for dogs, however when someone brings it to you, you do not know how it was prepared. Therefore, it may contain harmful ingredients or ingredients that are too rich for a dog's stomach and could cause upset.

Dr. Aya Alt shared with PEOPLE that "her animal hospital sees an increase in appointments specifically for pets who have eaten things they shouldn't have" during the holiday season.

How To Let Your Dog Celebrate Thanksgiving

If you want your pup to feel included in this special day then you can make them their own, special Thanksgiving food plate. This plate will contain only foods that are safe for dogs. The following is a Dr. Alt recommended pup-approved Thanksgiving platter: "cooked, unseasoned turkey, green beans and sweet potato, with a dollop of canned, spice-free pumpkin for dessert."