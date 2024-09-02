Woman Allegedly Sets Wildfires Because She Was Hoping To Flirt With Firefighters

Out of all the reasons to become an arsonist, this may take the cake and burn it. A woman allegedly set two wildfires in Greece because she wanted to flirt with the firefighters. Talk about a hopeless romantic.

A court sentenced her for setting multiple fires. The 44-year-old said she started two wildfires because she wanted to chat up the firefighters. Why not just go sit outside a fire station and catcall them? It would have been cheaper. Authorities sentenced her to a suspended 36-month prison sentence. So she'll be avoiding the big house. But she is on the hook for paying $1,106 in fines. She will have to stay on the state and narrow if she wants to avoid ending up in jail. She can't commit any further crimes or authorities will reinstate her sentence.

Authorities confirmed the rather strange reason for committing wildfires. Should the firefighters be flattered or horrified?

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The statement said, "A Greek citizen, who is responsible for causing two fires on farmland, intentionally and repeatedly (on August 24th and 25th), in the area of Kerasitsa, in the Municipality of Tripoli in Arcadia."

Firefighter Date Or Jail?

In the statement, authorities said that she intentionally set the fires because "she enjoyed watching firefighters and flirting with them." She intended to meet her dreamy man in uniform. I guess I can say the throes of passion is hot. However, authorities became suspicious when she was at the scene of two separate wildfires.

Fortunately, I have some good news about the fires. No one got injured in the blazes. Firefighters responded to the scene of both fires and quickly managed to put them out. But wildfires are no laughing matter. They can wreck devastation on the natural environment. Think about all those acres lost in some of the biggest infernos. I've seen the scars of scorched forests, and it's not a pretty picture at all.

What's more is those wildfires can cause destruction to homes and businesses as well. It can take years for a community to recover if they're caught in a wildfire's path. What's more is I don't even know if the woman got any firefighter's number?