Personal Drama Goes Viral As Woman Plans European Getaway Amid Her Boyfriend's Mother's Troubling Diagnosis

Talk about family drama! One woman decided to share her personal drama online, and it has gone viral due to the interesting nature of the issue. This woman had been going through a rough patch with her boyfriend and his mother, and she sought help from the internet community. Now she is trying to determine if she is in the wrong as she plans a European getaway amid her boyfriend's troubling diagnosis.

Woman Plans European Getaway Amid Her Boyfriend's Mother's Troubling Diagnosis

The People of Reddit have weighed in on this interesting dilemma. However, before we get into this planned European getaway, let's get some backstory. According to the NY Post, a woman and her boyfriend's lives have been disrupted by his mother and her health complications. The 25-year-old lives with her boyfriend, and about a month ago, his mother "began claiming she's dying of cancer." An alarming claim to anyone, I am sure. Naturally, the duo were concerned and jumped to help her. However, something was amiss. The Post reports that the woman claimed, "Every hospital visit ends with her being sent home" and that "no diagnosis has been confirmed." Additionally, one nurse even admitted to the woman that she thinks her boyfriend's mother could be faking the entire thing.

Despite the nurse's claim, this man's mother knew what she was suffering from. She asked to stay the night with the young couple, which quickly turned into the week. With her demands increasing, such as the need for the place to be dark and silent at all times, tensions were high. This was particularly true when the boyfriend's mother suggested that they move in with her full-time, despite her living an hour from their work and jobs. The woman was already working two jobs and was a full-time student, so that was not an option for her. However, her boyfriend was able to adjust his work schedule so that he could work remotely and care for his mother.

The Plot Thickens

Even after her boyfriend began caring for his mother around the clock, her health updates began shifting. The Post shares, "MRI, canceled surgery, then chemo postponed due to infection, then E. coli, always a new reason." Additionally, she never saw any paperwork or received a clear diagnosis. Instead, she spent most of her time doing household chores for the woman. Amidst all of this chaos, the woman had been planning a European getaway; however, it wasn't for some sun and sand. Instead, it was to visit her own mother, whom she had not seen in over a year.

Given that this woman's condition is constantly changing and there hasn't been any progress one way or another, the 25-year-old opted to plan the getaway still and spend time with her own mother. While her boyfriend claims he understands and supports her trip of several weeks, he also told her she was "being a little selfish." Now, this brings us to the internet's reaction. Out of the thousands of people who have commented on this dilemma, most people agree with the young woman.

The NY Post shared some of the comments from the thread.

"Stay in Europe would be my advice. Sounds exhausting."

"Run! Escape!"