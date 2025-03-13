Health Update On Brown Bear Who Was The First To Have Brain Surgery

A brown bear is alive today thanks to a life-saving brain surgery. Fast forward several months, and the bear appears to be in good health all things considered.

Boki, the brown bear, underwent brain surgery in October before hibernation. Now, with spring in the air, the brown bear emerged from semi-hibernation. It is "looking happy and healthy," according to his keepers. Sadly, the zoo workers at Wildwood Trust had no choice but to perform brain surgery on the animal.

An MRI scan found that Boki suffered from hydrocephalus. Hydrocephalus is a build-up of fluid in the brain, which can cause seizures as well as other symptoms. The animal needed the surgery to fix his condition. Brain surgery ended up lasting six hours. A surgeon placed a stent that extended from his brain to his abdomen.

Brown Bear Recovery

This allowed the animal to pass the excess fluid out of his brain. Although it is still relatively early, Jon Forde, head of bears at Wildwood, said that the animal made a remarkable recovery. However, the official noted that it was still early days.