Brown Bears Have The Most Adorable Reaction To Seeing Frozen Lake

I think I may have found one of the cutest videos on the internet. While most people imagine bears as these massive, terrifying creatures. This video highlights their adorable side. Watch as two brown bears have the most adorable reaction to seeing a frozen lake.

Brown Bears Vs. Frozen: Lake The Duel You Didn't Know You Needed

The animal sanctuary, Orphaned Wildlife Center, located in east New York is home to many animals. Two of which are adorable brown bears. The sanctuary was able to capture video footage of one of their bears, Jenny, and her friend enjoying a frozen pond. The video shows Jenny's massive frame laying atop the ice. Weighing in at around 330 pounds, she shows no fear as she lounges atop the ice. The sanctuary shared a post on Facebook explaining that the ice had not been frozen for too long, but that it did not deter Jenny from investigating. Luckily, they put viewers minds at ease. They stated, "And no, it is not deep enough for them to be in danger if they broke through." Additionally they added, "We drain most of it before winter."

With the fear of falling through the ice removed, you can truly enjoy the cuteness overload that comes with this video. Jenny is having the time of her life. Not only is she enjoying herself but she brings a friend along as well. The two brown bears make a scene of exploring the frozen lake. Jenny is lounged across it, licking it lazily with her tongue. However, her friend makes a wrong move and the ice begins to crack. That springs Jenny into action, but only momentarily. After noticing that neither of them fell into the watery depths below, she continues with her lounging and licking.

Later in the video she even pounces on the ice, seemingly in an attempt to crack it more. It appears she wants to take a bite, as she is later seen gnawing on the frozen lake as well. It is four and a half minutes of pure bliss and exploration by the two brown bears on the lake.

Daily Dose Of Cuteness

If you need some mood-boosting content, this is it. It is scientifically proven, you cannot watch this video and be in a bad mood. Many people shared their positivity in the comments below the video.

One user wrote, "They are so much fun to watch."

Another added, " Laying there licking ,so happy!! Your bears have the best life ."

A third chimed in, "Such a precious capture ."

Endless comments showed adoration for the two brown bears on the frozen lake. In particular, the world loves Jenny and her spunky personality.