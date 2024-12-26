Bison Completely Encased In Ice And Snow Is Beautiful But Haunting

When it comes to winter weather bison are like the favored Disney princess Elsa...the cold never bothered them anyway. One way that these massive animals are equipped for the frigid temperatures is with their thick coats. Thank goodness for that as this one bison is completely encased in ice and snow.

Bison Completely Encased In Ice And Snow

Did you know that as the temperatures drop the bison's coat thickens? It is incredible how these animals have adapted to survive cooler weather. Add that to their ability to gain enough nutrients from small amounts of food and you have a formidable opponent against the winter weather. While everything else freezes and every other animal is hunkered down, the bison is still out and about.

Photographer Michael Hodges was able to capture incredible video footage of a bison. In the video, it snacks on some vegetation hidden beneath the snow. It is a winter wonderland. The entire planet seems to be coated in a blanket of fresh, powder-white snow. You can hear the wind whipping through the air as the snowflakes continue to flurry down to the ground.

The large bison, seemingly unfazed by the cold and snow, stands with its feet submerged in water. To any of us, the idea of standing in water during a blizzard is horrible. Probably the absolute last thing we would want to do. However, the bison will let nothing stand in its way of food. It is simultaneously beautiful and eerie. Were it not for its slight head movements, you would think the bison was frozen as it appears entirely encased in ice and snow.

A Different View

If you thought that first video showed how the bison was encased by ice and snow, wait until you see the footage taken from a different angle. The photographer was able to get around the front of the animal and shows a close-up view of the ice clinging to the bison's coat. This view clearly shows how the ice is crusting over top of its coat and sticks to all of its surfaces, even its eyelashes.

Yet just like before, this incredible creature is unfazed and continues to happily munch on the small amount of vegetation it can find.