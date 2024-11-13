Bison Get Too Close For Comfort To One Yellowstone Tourist In Wild Video

When visiting Yellowstone National Park, you want to experience some of its incredible wildlife. Each year tourists flock here in hopes to see some of its amazing animals. However, most people don't expect to get up close and personal with them. Sure there are the few individuals who make the wrong choice of trying to interact with the animals, but the average tourist is happy to view from afar. However, this one tourist watched as a group of bison got too close for comfort and there was nothing he could do.

Bison Get Too Close For Comfort At Yellowstone National Park

Some tourists are foolish and forget that the bison, bears, and other wildlife at Yellowstone National Park are in fact wild. However this tourist was just minding his own business, driving along the Lamar River Bridge when a herd of bison decided to cross it at the same time. A video shows as the herd begin to run straight towards the tourist in his vehicle. It looks like the beginning of the stampeded scene out of 'The Lion King.'

In the background another vehicle can be seeing pulling off to the side of the road, out of the way of the oncoming bison. However this tourist had nowhere to go. He just stopped the vehicle and waited, certain to make no sudden movements. The bison begin barreling towards him. However, as they get closer they begin to slow down.

While we don't know the exact reason that they slowed, I am sure the tourist is thankful that they did. It is one thing to have bison get too close for comfort as they walk past you, it is an entirely different situation if they are running. Nevertheless, this tourist got a once in a lifetime experience at Yellowstone National Park.

He recorded the entire incredible encounter as they bison walked within mere feet of him and his vehicle. If he had stuck his hand out of the window he could have touched one of them. Additionally, baby bison were among the mix. Talk about cuteness overload! Very thankful that this tourist knew how to appreciate the moment without distrusting the bison and getting himself or them hurt.