What Colorado Man Did To Get Himself Banned From Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is a wonderers place. Full of such stunning views and diverse wildlife it is a high-traffic area when it comes to tourists. Most people come in, enjoy their visit and leave. However one man went in for a visit and is now not allowed to return. Just what did this man do to get himself banned from Yellowstone National Park?

Man Gets Banned From Yellowstone National Park

The rules of the park are simple, and are much the same across all national parks. Do not disturb the wildlife. Try to leave no trace of yourself behind, and follow all posted signs, rules, and guidelines. So, which of these basic rules did this man break? He chose to ignore posted signs and enter into a protected area.

Yahoo News shares that "Joseph Aita walked off the trail in a thermal area within the national park and entered a protected area of Canary Spring in Mammoth Hot Springs." Not only did he enter the protected area but so did his wife, Celia Aita and their two children.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While it can be dangerous for the man himself to get too close to thermal areas, it also has negative impacts on the environment. By walking off of the path and too close to the hot spring he destroyed mineral resources. An act like that has long-lasting effects.

Not only was this man banned from Yellowstone National Park, but he also faced jail time. After his sentencing he was hit with all of the following.

Seven days in jail with $60 in mandatory court costs and fees

Five years of probation - where the man was banned from Yellowstone during that time

A fine of $3,000

With all of those repercussions of his actions, I doubt that this man will ever neglect park signs and rules again.