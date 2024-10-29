Yellowstone Photographer Gives Important Warning To Visitors

Although Yellowstone is a place of beauty and wonder, it can also be a place of danger. While visiting the national park, one Yellowstone photographer decided to share an important warning to other visitors. Although it may seem like general knowledge, trust me it is important advice.

Yellowstone Photographer Shares Important Warning To Visitors

Being mindful of animals in the national park seems like common sense, however you would be surprised how many people fail to do so. Part of me thinks it is because the animals exist within the park. Sometimes, I fear that people seen national parks as a sort of open zoo. Not the actual wilderness because it is open to and maintained by people.

However, make no mistake. The animals and wildlife you encounter in Yellowstone National Park are indeed wild animals. Photographer Deby Dixon is sharing her experience at the park and using it as a warning to visitors. She shares how she first witnessed one of the park's smaller grizzly bears back in 2013. She shared that she saw the bear and "she had three really tiny cubs."

Then, the Yellowstone photographer expressed concerns to a park ranger. She knew that there was a danger in getting too close to wildlife. Particularly bears and even more so if they had cubs nearby. When speaking to the ranger she said, "If it's the bear I think it is, then she does charge people." She also shared with NonStop Local News that at the time, "there was a big crowd of people around her."

Blissfully Unaware Of Danger At Yellowstone National Park

Deby decided to give this warning to visitors because many of them are blissfully unaware of the potential dangers while in the park. That common sense that they have seems to dissipate in the attempt to get the perfect photo. However, is the perfect Instagram shot worth your life?

The Yellowstone photographer shares how she has seen various tourists walking right up to bison, bears, and all sorts of wildlife in an attempt to get a photo of them. Linda Veress, a spokesperson for Yellowstone National Park, argued that "It's the visitor's responsibility to maintain these distances" from the animals. She also argued that "if the animal is approaching them, they need to move away."

Whether it is the fact that they are under a false sense of security being in the park, or that they are just so focused on their photo, many people do not heed this warning. However they should. It is not worth your life, or the life of the animal to get such an up close shot. Be present and enjoy the scene in front of you respectfully.