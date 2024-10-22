Is That Dog Or Bear Poop? How To Tell Difference In Scat

While looking at a pile of scat may not seem like the most thrilling thing in life, it can provide a lot of information. Such as what sort of wildlife is nearby. If it is something like a dog, it is no big deal. However, if you happen to stumble across some bear poop, you may want to be on high alert. But, how in the world can you tell the difference between dog and bear poop. This article will help you learn how to tell the difference in scat and why poop is so important.

Is That Dog Or Bear Poop And Why It Should Matter To You

If you are someone who is interested in the welfare or overall health of the animal, then poop is a vital sign of health. The World Wildlife Org shares that "A small dropping has clues to the creature's health, behavior, and migration patterns." If you are not a scientist or are not interested in that animal's diet, health, or population size, it can still be beneficial for you to know which animals produces which feces.

Why? Because it will help you with identifying the species that left its mark. "For some animals, poop is a way to mark their territory and communicate with one another." So, if you are in bear territory you want to be able to tell so that you are not taken by surprise. Wildlife Recreation Coexistence Senior Coordinator at Conservation Northwest, Kurt Hellmann had this to add. "Animal signs (scat, tracks, or otherwise) tell us that humans aren't the only ones that use trails." He continued by expressing that being able to differentiate between dog, bear, and other types of poop can help those who take the trails. As it is "Important to be prepared for wildlife encounters."

So, how can you tell the difference between poops? First, it is important to understand what each animal eats. Because what goes in, must come out. Bears are scavengers and foresters at heart, despite their bad reputation of attacks. Backpacker's Pantry shares that "A bear's diet consists (for the most part) of plants, berries, fish, and insects." So, if you see bear poop you should be able to spot some of their food in it.

Getting Up Close And Personal With Scat

Although I am sure none of us want to stick our faces in a pile full of poo, taking a good look at it can help you determine what animal left it behind. For example, bear poop will not look the same as dog poop. A bear's poop will be black or a mild brown color. It will have a tubular shape if solid, and a mound shape if wet. They should also have some remnants of their meal in them, such as berries.

You can tell if that poop pile is fresh if it is wet, steamy, and warm. Although I am by no means suggesting that you grab a fistful of it to gauge its temperature, let's be clear. If it appears wet and steamy then you know a bear was recently in the area. However, if the poop is dry and stale that means bears are in the area, but it has likely wandered off.

Become A Scat Expert, Important Wildlife Poop To Know

How can you tell the difference in scat of other animals? Well, it should be easy to tell the difference between dog and bear poop. Even those who do not have a dog have probably seen dog poop at some point in your life. A dog's scat is more of a chocolate brown, has a log-shape to it, and is firm and moist. The poop can also be segmented like a caterpillar.

Some other animal scat that you want to be aware of is coyote, cougar, and deer. A coyote's poop would be between 3-5 inches long, be dark brown or black in color and would resemble a twisted rope. It would also have a musty smell to it. A cougar's feces would be different. It could be between 5-12 inches long, appear black, brown, or a grayish white and have a very strong smell when fresh. It also would be cylindrical and segmented with blunt ends. Finally, the deer or elk's poop would look entirely different. This poop would be unlike a bear or dog's poop entirely. It would be ovular in shape, like tiny little raisins. Also, it would be dark brown or shiny black, occasionally even greenish. Unlike some of the other poop on our list, these small, pellet-sized balls are almost scentless.