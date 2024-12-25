When going hunting, most people would be ecstatic to catch a glimpse at some local wildlife. However, most people expect to see that wildlife on the ground, while they safely observe from their tree stand. For this hunter, the tables were turned. He was caught gazing up from the ground as a mama bear stood in his tree stand.

Hunter Shocked To Find Mama Bear In His Tree Stand

I don't know if this is a common occurrence for this man, but he was very calm upon finding a mama bear in his tree stand. If it were me, I would have walked away and let the bear have the stand. I value you my life more than claiming ownership over any stand. However, this bold hunter decided to have choice words with the bear.

He said, "I've told you once, and I've told you 1,000 times. You're supposed to be down here and we're supposed to be sitting there." He then gestured to the tree stand that the mama bear was standing on. In an effort to then console her he continued. "And we're not gonna shoot you...we're just gonna shoot your boyfriend. We know he's here."

I know bears don't speak English but I think I would have left that last part out anyway. To make matters even more deadly, the camera pans to the left and shows the bear's two cubs in the tree next to her. This puts the hunters in an extremely dangerous position. Mama bears are extra territorial and protective where their cubs are involved.

You should steer clear of bears in general, but especially mama bears with cubs. Whether this hunter was brave or just plain stupid, he should consider himself lucky that the bear seemed more interested in his tree stand than him. Otherwise, this humorous video could have turned haunting really quickly.