Snowboarder Wipes Out After Running Into Black Bear

When thinking of Lake Tahoe I imagine one of the following things comes to mind. Scenic views, great skiing, maybe a nice spa day at a fancy lounge. However, I guarantee one thing that probably didn't come to mind was bears. More specifically, being taken out by one. Although uncommon, that was one individual's reality as they were snowboarding down a mountain. Watch as this snowboarder wipes out after running into a black bear.

Snowboarder Wipes Out After Running Into A Black Bear

Okay maybe I should adjust my claim. The snowboarder wipes out but it isn't necessarily because they ran into a black bear. Rather, it seems more like the black bear ran into them. The video shared on social media shows one snowboarder racing down the mountain slope. Everything seems to be smooth sailing as they effortlessly glide down the mountain. However, as the camera angle shifts to behind the snowboarder we can see an oncoming, unexpected obstacle. A black bear is racing across the slope, heading right in the direction of the snowboarders.

Somehow the first snowboarder successfully evades the bear. However, the person behind them was not so lucky. That snowboarder wipes out as they come into full contact with the massive bear. Another astonishing fact, as soon as the snowboarder regains composure and stands, the bear is gone. How did a large black bear just suddenly vanish? Luckily all those involved in the crash seem to be okay. What a wild story they will have to tell.

The Internet Is Amazed

Like me, the internet was amazed at this rare, and terrifying interaction. I am happy to report that I am not the only one who had questions about the mysteriously disappearing black bear. One user commented, "Did the bear just vanish or am I that stoned?" Other comments made light of the situation with witty humor. Some of my favorite comments are listed below.

"Bear was downhill and had right of way."

"He hit the bear so hard it turned into snow."

"bearly made it out alive." — this was clever I should I have included that in this piece!