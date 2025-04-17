European Tourists Share What They Really Think About American Tourists And I Am Honestly A Little Surprised

It is no secret that American tourists are not the most popular people. Across the globe we have gained a bit of a reputation for ourselves, and not always the good kind. While the opinion of us varies from country to country, I thought I had a pretty good understanding of what other tourists thought of us. However, European tourists are finally speaking out and sharing what they really think about American tourists. Some of their responses were expected, but some truly surprised me.

European Tourists Share What They Really Think Of American Tourists

A recent poll from European tourists showed what they really think of American tourists. The general consensus is that they are not the biggest fans of us. The NY Post shared that " many citizens of the old country view Americans as rude and entitled." They got this data by surveying tourists from four of the most popular destinations, France, Italy, Greece, and Spain.

However, while the general agreement of their dislike wasn't surprising there were some kinder comments sprinkled in that did surprise me a bit. Let's break it down. According to the French, we aren't so bad. Honestly I was a little surprised at this one. For some reason there was a general idea that those who lived in France hated American tourists. However, this survey proved that that is not necessarily the case.

Apparently they appreciate our hunger for food and for life. They appreciate that we are enthusiastic to learn new things. Our only drawback was that we are hesitant to try or judge some dishes which are considered French delicacies.

Unfortunately, those in Spain do not share the same kind sentiments towards us. Instead they find us rude and ignorant. Having a complete disregard for their local customs and history. Then, in Italy we get both sides of the equation. Some of the locals agree that we are rude and demanding. While others tend to side more with the French, admiring our love of Italian food and culture.

Finally, in Greece we don't seem to be hated too much. However, it is admittedly mostly due to our large tipping habits. So there you have it. That is what European tourists really think of us American tourists. May you use this information wisely the next time you travel.