Multiple People Hospitalized At Major Airport After Dangerous Odor Detected

Honestly, it's got to where I'm too scared to fly these days with all of the mishaps happening in the skies. In the latest airline industry scare, multiple people at a major airport had to go to the hospital. This time it wasn't a scary mid-air collision or random engine fire but a mysterious and potentially dangerous smell.

The incident happened at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Several people ended up going to the hospital to be checked out. They were treated for "inhalation symptoms" last Friday. According to WCNC, both crew and employees ended up needing treatment due to the smell.

American Airlines passengers first detected and reported the smell to staff. American Airlines flight 2055 was flying from the airport to Los Angeles. But passengers smelled the strange odor before boarding. Officials believe they have narrowed down the source of the smell. And no it wasn't a random skunk that got into the airport.

Strange Smell At Airport

Instead, officials believe that jet fuel may be to blame for the odor. However, that hasn't been confirmed. In total, six people ended up suffering minor injuries and needing treatment. One person developed serious symptoms and needed more care. But everyone has since been released from the hospital.

According to American Airlines, they removed the plane from service at the airport out of an abundance of caution. They took the plane in for inspection to see if it was suffering any leaks. The issue with the airport occurred on the same day that American Airline also experienced other technological issues at the airport.

In total, 731 flights were delayed and another 132 flights were canceled at the airport that day. A rough time for flyers. Following the incident, American Airlines released a statement about the odor.

"Prior to customers boarding flight 2055 from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), an odor was reported," an American Airlines spokesperson said. "Crew members received medical attention on site and were transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The aircraft was taken out of service and is being inspected by our maintenance team. Customers will depart shortly on a replacement aircraft."