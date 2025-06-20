Couple's Struggle At Airport Proves Why You Should Always Reserve Your Seats

Let's face it, airports can be one of the most stressful places in the world. Between long lines, security checkpoints, and constant gate changes, it is a hot mess express. Then, your stress isn't just limited to the airport. It also continues on the plane. Fighting for baggage space in the overhead bin and trying to locate your seat are also high-stress situations. That is, if you even have a seat! This one couple's struggle at the airport proves, to me at least, why you should always reserve your seats ahead of time.

Couple's Airport Struggle Proves You Should Always Reserve Your Seats

Scott McCormick and his girlfriend, Helena Boshwick, were looking to save a little cash. Understandable given how expensive everything is, particularly in the travel realm. To save a quick buck, they opted not to reserve their seats ahead of time. Instead, they purchased their tickets for the flight and were willing to let their seat location be determined by chance. They wouldn't realize their mistake until it was too late.

Their money-saving hack is not uncommon. Many people who fly Ryanair make the same choice due to the costs of reserving their seats ahead of time. However, the couple quickly noticed that this time was different. The NY Post shares that shortly after getting in line to board, a staff member asked them to step to the side, out of the line. When they asked the staff member to elaborate and provide details as to why they were being removed from the line, they refused to do so.

After the entire flight had boarded, the staff member informed the couple that the flight was full and there was only one remaining seat available. The couple was to decide who would fly and who would stay behind. Naturally, they were not thrilled as they had intended to travel together. The staff member informed them that this all happened because they hadn't reserved their seats. Talk about a major airport struggle.

What Happened Next

Honestly, I find this whole situation ludicrous. Regardless of whether they paid extra for a specific seat on the flight, this couple purchased two seats. They should be granted what they paid for. The couple was understandably upset and refused to travel separately. Instead, they were told they could board the next flight together and would be refunded for both of their tickets.

Unfortunately, that proved not to be the case. Not only did the couple end up having to repurchase one of their seats, but they claim they have still received no reimbursement. If their airport struggle story has taught me two things, it is this. First, never fly Ryanair. Second, if I do have to fly that airline, I will always make sure to reserve my seats ahead of time.