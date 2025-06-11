It seems that seat selection is a highly sought-after commodity on planes these days. With various airlines allowing you to pay extra to select a specific seat on the plane, most people take their selection pretty seriously. However, some people do not respect the game's rules. Oftentimes, when boarding, people offer or suggest swapping seats with another passenger. Sometimes it works in their favor, and sometimes it does not. In this particular instance, a passenger stands firm in their decision during a seat swap dilemma on board.

Passenger Stands Firm During Seat Swap Dilemma

There is no better place to share the dramas of flying than Reddit. A user logged onto the "r/americanairlines" forum and shared their experience. They wrote, "Finally happened to me." From there, they shared the drama-filled event that happened to them on the plane. The NY Post shares some of the details of the thread, mentioning how this individual often read horror stories about seat swappers, and now they were living through one.

The individual got to their seat and noticed a woman getting settled in the aisle seat. They mentioned, "Hey, before you get settled in, I'm at the window." Most people would find that courteous, and allow the individual on the inside to sneak in before they finish getting settled. However, this woman did no such thing. Instead, she responded with, "Well, my husband and I are apart in separate aisle seats."

Such an odd response in my opinion. She didn't even ask for a seat swap; she simply implied that it would be fine to do. However, this passenger stood their ground and refused the seat swap, stating, "OK, well, I'm not moving, so I hope you figure it out." Despite the woman arguing that all the seats were "still business class," the passenger refused to exchange.

To clarify, the passenger explained that the flight was on an Airbus with 2x2 seating, no middle seats. Additionally, they had selected and paid for this seat specifically, months in advance. Therefore, they were not willing to change their seating arrangements. Honestly, I feel like that is a valid response.

The Internet Shares Their Horror Stories Around Seat Swapping

It appears that this attempted seat swap was not the only one of its kind. The post gathered many comments, most of which shared their own encounters with seat swappers. The majority of the comments agreed with the passenger who held firm in their decision. Most people argue that unless there is a medical emergency, there is no need for two people to sit next to one another.

Also, if you desire to sit next to one another, then pay the extra cash to select your seats. Most people admitted they didn't mind being asked to swap seats, but if the answer was no, then respect it and move on with your day.