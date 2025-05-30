Unwelcome Surprise Sets Flight Passengers On Edge After Already Suffering A 2-Hour Delay

Flying comes with many headaches. While it gets you to your desired destination, it also comes with unwanted things. Things such as baggage fees, cramped legroom, and unavoidable delays. These poor flight passengers were already on edge after suffering from a two-hour delay when they received an unwelcome surprise.

Flight Passengers On Edge Receive An Unwelcome Surprise

Imagine this: you are already two hours behind on your route to your vacation, and all you want to do is get off the plane and get your vacation started. However, a passenger on the plane takes the delay as an opportunity to showcase their musical prowess.

That's right, while these flight passengers were already on edge from being stuck inside of this giant, metal, flying tube, a young girl took it upon herself to have a concert.

Not only was the play delayed by two hours, but the NY Post also reported that the plane "then was forced to circle Orlando for two additional hours before landing." There's nothing like circling in the air listening to a kid belt Disney songs, which is precisely what happened.

Not only was the child belting out the song "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana, but she was also doing so over the flight attendant's intercom. Thus ensuring that no one was safe from her vocals. Honestly, she doesn't sound half bad, but the issue is not so much with the child as it is with the parent(s).

I am curious why you would let your child, first, hop on the intercom that flight attendants use to relay important information and, second, serenade a plane full of already weary travelers. While your child's voice may be music to your ears, I'm sure it's an unwelcome surprise to the majority of people who have been stuck cruising at 30,000 feet in the air. But don't take my word for it; take a look at some of the comments left under the video of the ordeal.

The Internet Reacts

Romeu, a Brazil-based content creator, shared a snippet of the scene online. Based on his caption, I would say that he was in favor of the live performance. He captioned the video, "When your Delta flight is delayed 2 hours, and you circle Orlando for another 2... But then a little girl sings Moana on the crew mic, and suddenly everything feels okay ??? ." He also added supportive hashtags, such as #wholesome.

However, not everyone was feeling the love like Romeu. Multiple comments argued that they would find this scene very irritating. Here are some of the comments that were left under the video.

"This is actually my worst nightmare and personal hell."

"I would crash out so bad, unfortunately."

"I am unfortunately not this good of a person."

"Nah, this would send me over the edge ??."

"As a delta FA... no, no, no! Just bc someone wants to hear that doesn't mean an entire 321 airbus wants to."