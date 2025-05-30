United Airlines Is Putting Their Foot Down By Implementing This New Rule That Has Got Some Customers Nervous

United Airlines has decided to implement a new rule, which has some passengers in a tizzy. While this new implementation may cause problems for some, if you are a Type-A traveler like me, this shouldn't affect you too much. You may even agree with it, like I did.

United Airlines Is Putting Their Foot Down With A New Rule

Airline rule changes are a dime a dozen. It feels like every time I travel, there's a new rule, protocol, or technology feature that we all have to adapt to. With that being said, the new United Airlines rule has angered several people. Honestly, I don't see what all the fuss is about.

The NY Post reports that "Starting June 3, United Airlines will require domestic travelers to check in at least 45 minutes before departure — syncing the carrier up with Delta and American, who have already done the same." There you have it, that is the significant development. You need to check in for your flight 45 minutes before your departure time.

If you're Type-A like me, this should not worry you at all because chances are you were already doing this. Any time I travel internationally, I like to arrive at the airport three hours before my flight. Sounds ludicrous, but by the time you finish checking in, offloading luggage, and going through security, you have easily burned through an hour, to an hour and a half — and that is on a not-busy day. Then you have an hour or so to relax, grab a bite to eat, find your gate, and maybe have a pre-vacation drink.

Different For Domestic?

For domestic flights, I usually like to arrive an hour and a half early for the same reasons. Although domestic flights always seem to go a bit faster. Arriving anything less than an hour before your departure time is a risk, in my opinion. You never know how long that security line is going to be, and the last thing you want to do is miss your boarding time or sprint across the airport, praying to make it.

Not only does that not sound like a good time for you, but it is a hindrance for all those who showed up on time and are now being forced to wait on the aircraft for you to arrive at the last second. I was always an advocate for the doors to close at departure time. Perhaps a five-minute grace period, considering unforeseen circumstances can arise, but no more.

So, for me, this rule is simply enforcing something that I have always considered common sense.

Why It Is Being Implemented

People are acting like this is some monumental change. However, United had a previously established check-in cut-off. It used to be 30 minutes before departure. So, they literally just granted 15 minutes less leeway time, nothing drastic.

However, some people are frantic about the news. United argued that they are implementing this change to bring greater consistency to customers. Makes sense since many other airlines have similar rules in place. So, what do you think about United Airlines' new rule?