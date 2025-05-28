10 Must-Have Items Flight Attendants Recommend Traveling With

When traveling, there is a wide array of items you may need for your trip. Some of those items are location-dependent. For example, when visiting the tropics, you will need a swimsuit. However, if you are visiting Switzerland in the dead of winter, you can leave that bikini at home. Although some items are location-dependent, others are staple items that you should have with you at all times. Please don't take my word for it; take it from the experts who travel all the time. No, I don't mean your favorite travel influencer; I mean flight attendants. Here are the 10 must-have items that flight attendants recommend bringing on a trip.

1. Passport

Okay, this one should be self-explanatory. You won't get very far without your passport. Ensure that you have this packed in your bag, or your travels will be limited to within the United States.

2. Wallet And Personal Affects

Again, it is no surprise that this is one of the must-have items that flight attendants recommend bringing on a trip. Without a method of payment and your ID, your journey is unlikely to go smoothly. I am sure this made a list because they have encountered people who have forgotten to bring it or have mistakenly left it on the plane. Always double-check that you have your wallet and all personal belongings, such as your cell phone.

3. Water Bottle

A flight attendant shares that one of her must-have travel items is a water bottle. People easily become dehydrated during a long day of travel, and after learning about the quality of airplane water, trust me, you'll want to bring your own.

4. Layers

The temperature on a plane is finicky. You never know if it will feel like the Arctic or the Sahara Desert in there. If you wear a sweater, you might overheat. However, if you rock a tank top, you may freeze to death. That is why layers are your best friend. Throw a lightweight hoodie in your bag the next time you're traveling.

5. Chargers And Adapters

One flight attendant shared the importance of bringing adapters and chargers. However, not just any adapters and chargers, but ones that will work wherever you are traveling to and from. When speaking to the Post, she said, "I've spent a lot of money on the number of adapters I've lost over the years." So don't forget to bring them and then don't lose them.

6. Homemade Food

Next on the list of must-have travel items, flight attendants recommend having homemade food. Now, let's be clear. I'm not talking about your mom's special homemade lasagna or your famous tuna casserole. Instead, I mean easy to travel with homemade snacks. Think trail mix or granola bars. Even a nice sandwich would do. Something quick, easy, and nutritious that will fill you up and prevent you from spending extra cash.

7. Flip Flops

This one serves a double purpose. While one flight attendant argued that she brings flat shoes so she can efficiently run to her gate (which flip-flops also count as), another claimed she brings these shoes for another reason. She brings them for the hotel carpets and showers. Most people do not think about these things because they assume hotels are clean. However, athlete's foot is a real thing, and showers are a breeding ground for it. Wearing flip-flops sounds like a good idea.

8. Noise-Canceling Headphones

If you have ever been on a flight with a screaming baby or someone who insists on watching their Netflix at the highest volume without headphones, I am sure you can understand why this is a must-have travel item. Shout out to the flight attendants for recommending this one.

9. Nail Clippers

I know this one sounds funny, but from personal experience, this one comes in handy. First and foremost, I inevitably break a nail or get a hangnail on vacation. Having the nail clippers saves me from discomfort and the need to get them done. Additionally, you cannot carry scissors with you, but nail clippers are just as effective at removing tags or loose string from clothing. Secret hack, you're welcome.

10. Emergency 50-Dollar Bill

On a Reddit Post, one flight attendant shared that they always carry an emergency 50-dollar bill with them when they travel. While this has never made my list of must-have travel items, I can see why the flight attendant recommended it. Believe it or not, some places only take cash. Or when you get in a jam, it can help you out. Put it this way: cash is never a bad thing to have, and $50 could get you out of a bind until you can find another solution.