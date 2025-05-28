Experts Warn Against Doing This In Airplane Bathrooms, Honestly, I Am Shocked

We all know that airplane bathrooms are gross. Let's be honest: none of us has entered a restroom on an aircraft and thought to ourselves, ' Wow, what a nice setup. ' They are tight and cramped. There is usually some pee on the floor from someone who got hit with some turbulence while in there, and I swear there is always a particular smell to it. However, I never assumed it was dirtier than any other public restroom. As it turns out, they are much fouler than I ever anticipated. Now, experts are sounding the alarm as they warn against doing one thing in airplane bathrooms.

What Is The One Thing Experts Warn Against Doing In Airplane Bathrooms?

And here I thought it was going to be something like never sit on the seat. No, instead, experts are warning against using water in airplane bathrooms. That's right, washing your hands could be the grossest thing you are doing in the restroom; talk about irony. That is because they argue that the water on airplanes is questionable, to the point where they wouldn't even risk rinsing off their hands with it.

A while back, I wrote a piece on why I would never drink coffee on an aircraft again, and I cannot believe I didn't connect the dots. The same argument was made for the coffee and tea, that the water used was filthy, as well as the coffee pots never being cleaned. Now, that same filthy water is what is coming out of the sink in the restroom, and experts are urging people not to use it.

The NY Post shares that "studies show onboard water tanks may harbor harmful bacteria. A 2017 study in the Annals of Microbiology found over 50 strains of bacteria in ice used on planes." Excuse me while I puke; that rules out ice in my future plane beverages as well. Charles Platkin, the author of the study, admits that he now avoids coffee and tea on planes as well as washing his hands.

However, don't be disturbed. Platkin makes sure he remains clean. After all, a flight attendant admitted that door handles and locks are rarely cleaned. Instead of sticking his hands in the bacteria water, Platkin carries around some wet wipes with him and uses those to sanitize his hands after using the restroom or touching germy surfaces.

How To Properly Tackle Airplane Bathrooms

It is inevitable. Unless you are on a short flight, the chances of needing to use the airplane bathroom are high. However, don't fret! There are ways to use them and limit your exposure to bacteria and germs. While experts warn against using the water, you can still come prepared.

The NY Post shares that one flight attendant suggests wearing a mask inside the bathroom because of its alarming air particles. Specifically, she mentions how there is essentially no clean air in the restroom and that air ventilation is poor. They shared, "This means that every time you go to the loo, not only are you breathing in the air of my others who have. 'done their business' before you (especially if it's a long-haul flight), but you could also be breathing in potential feces particles, circulating [in] the air after a toilet flush."

That paints a charming picture, doesn't it? In addition to the mask, experts argue you can bring your own bottle of water. That way, if you want to wash your hands or brush your teeth, you can do so with clean water. Also, be mindful of bathroom surfaces and what you are touching. Finally, bring your hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, and you should be all good to go.