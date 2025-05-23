Mom Gets Bashed For Using This Mommy Hack A Flight Attendant Taught Her

Moms who fly with babies are superheroes. Let's face it: you know you will not be the most popular person on a flight when flying with an infant or toddler. They cry, they make messes, they make stinky little diapers. Besides their cuteness factor, they are not the best seat mates for a long flight. However, in addition to not being liked very much, these mothers also have many jobs. They are on entertainment and clean-up duties and don't get a break. So, it is understandable that they try to come up with a few tricks to make the journey less hassle. Well, one mama is getting bashed left and right on the internet for this mommy hack that her flight attendant sister supposedly taught her.

Mom Gets Bashed For Using This Mommy Hack

You would think people would stand together and love a good mommy hack; that was not the case here. A woman who goes by tsagana24 TikTok shared a video clip of this mommy hack she supposedly learned from her flight attendant sister. Her post shared that her sister claims they often find baby shoes at the end of each flight. People lose track of their children's shoes, and those shoes are left behind.

While traveling with an infant, she decides to test out her sister's mommy hack. The hack involves placing adhesive strips on the bottom of your child's shoes. In the video, the woman can be seen doing this. Then she gently places her baby's shoe soles on the back of the tray table in front of her. Now, I will admit, at first, I thought she would leave the child like that. Legs extended and stuck to the table, would not have been a good choice. Luckily, she gingerly removed her baby's feet from the shoes and left the shoes stuck on the tray table.

Her caption reads, "This way, your baby's shoes will always be visible."

The Internet Bashes This Mom Hard

I am 50/50 with this particular mommy hack. While I don't think it is entirely necessary, I also don't have the anger in my heart that the internet does. I scrolled quite a ways down in her comments section but did not see a single positive comment. Not only did no one appreciate this woman's supposed mommy hack, but they also accused her of lying. Not about the hack, but about her sister being a flight attendant. Several people who claimed to be flight attendants commented that they had never seen anything like this, nor would they want to.

Others chimed in, saying it is unfair to the person seated in front of her, as well as the person coming after her who now has to deal with adhesive strips. Many others commented that she could safely remove the child's shoes and tuck them in her bag. I see both sides. Yes, she could put it in the bag, but things fall out of the bag all the time, and it may be difficult for her to lean over and take things in and out of the bag with the child on her lap.

However, I can see how it would be a nuisance to the flight crew or the following passenger to have to deal with trying to remove adhesive tape. Similarly, having someone's shoes taped to where your food will be served is gross. It is on the opposite side but still too close for comfort. As far as the person sitting in front of her, I doubt they feel the weight of those tiny baby shoes with no baby feet. So, this mommy hack is a bit bizarre, but I don't think this woman deserves the brutal verbal lashing she has been getting.

Negative Reviews For This Mommy Hack

Here are some of the comments left under her video.

"Flight attendant here. Don't do this."

"OR hear me out....PUT THEM IN HER BAG?"

"The poor person sitting infront of you ?."

"There's no way that your sister is a Flight Attendant lol I've been one for ages, and never seen this."