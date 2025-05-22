Severe Weather Has Flight Passengers Screaming For Their Lives: "I Am Still In Shock"

Let's face the facts: flying can be terrifying. While there are far fewer plane crashes than automobile crashes, I can never thoroughly shake the fear that settles in my stomach every time I am aboard an aircraft. I don't know if it is my fear of heights, the sense of claustrophobia, or the lack of being in control, but something does it to me every time. Then, add turbulence to it, and you will have a real fright fest. That is precisely what these flight passengers experienced as they were left screaming for their lives after severe weather struck their plane.

Severe Weather Leaves Flight Passengers Screaming For Their Lives

This flight hit the trifecta, although not in a good way. When flying, you can almost always expect some turbulence. After all, it is not like we can control the weather. However, intense turbulence is an entirely different situation. Typically, it results from severe weather, and although planes are equipped to handle such things, sometimes the weather wins out.

That was the case in this particular instance. A flight full of people was leaving New Delhi and on its way to Srinagar, India, when it was hit with not one, not two, but three terrifying events. First, the plane encountered some serious turbulence; then, hail pelted against it. Finally, the plane suffered from a bird strike. Honestly, anything that could have gone wrong did.

Terrifying footage of the event shows the flight passengers screaming for their lives as they white knuckled it through the trauma. The plane violently rocks beneath them, and lightning flashes from outside, lighting up the aircraft's interior in an eerie glow. I am definitely happy I wasn't on that flight; I doubt I would fly again.

Luckily Things Ended Okay

Luckily, despite all the horrors outside the plane, everyone inside remained safe. The NY Post reports that "The pilot notified Air Traffic Control (ATC) Srinagar of the extreme weather before safely landing at the destination, an hour and fifteen minutes after departure." So, while they endured some terrors, all flight passengers were left unscathed.

However, the same could not be said for their aircraft. Footage of the plane taken after the landing showed a giant, gaping hole in the front of the aircraft's nose. Additionally, reports reveal that the hail caused "mild internal damage" as well. One of the passengers shared that they were on this flight. They said, "It was terrible, and I am still in shock." Luckily, no one was harmed, and it seems this will just be a crazy story to share.