Delta Flight Diverted After A Strong Odor Was Noticed In The Cabin

Something in here stinks! Being stuck on a plane is bad enough as it is. You're in a small pressurized tin can flying through the air. Your legs feel like they're at your chin unless you paid out for business class. At least you expect the air quality to be good. A Delta flight ended up diverting from its original destination after passengers noticed a strong odor in the cabin.

Who invited a skunk, am right? The Delta flight was headed to Orland from New York City. But it ended up diverting to Raleigh. Officials confirmed to New York Post that they noticed an odor in the cabin.

"Flight 2090 on February 1 from New York - John F. Kennedy (JFK) to Orlando (MCO) diverted to Raleigh (RDU) and landed safely after an odor was detected in the cabin," a spokesperson said. We apologize to our customers for their delay in travel."

Delta Flight Diverts

The plane was an Airbus A321. It had 158 passengers on board. However, shortly after take-off, the passengers and crew noticed a smell in the cabin. After landing, all the passengers moved to a different Delta flight. They didn't end up making it to their destination until just before 9 p.m. You're looking at close to a 7 hour delay.

But there are so many questions left. Exactly what caused the mysterious odor and did the airline ultimately fix the issue? Was it just a passenger breaking wind? I'm sure that would be a story that you would never live down. Imagine if your farts caused an entire plane to get diverted. A story for the ages! Speaking of odors, what exactly was the smell? So many questions that we will likely never get answers to.

But I'm sure Delta passengers weren't too thrilled about a delay. Delays suck, and sitting in airports for hours is the worst! But things could have easily ended worse. One just has to look to the deadly plane crash in DC to see that. Comparatively, grounding a plane over a smell is a much better outcome than the alternative. It's always best to be safe than sorry.