7 Friends On Their Way Home From Duck Hunting Trip Killed In Deadly DC Plane Crash: "We Lost 7 Family Members"

We've reported on the tragedy of the DC plane crash that happened last week. But it's hard to express just how tragic it was. Among the 67 victims were a group of friends on their way home from duck hunting. They all perished in the deadly DC plane crash.

An American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter killing everyone on board as the plane was landing at Reagan National Airport. Seven friends were returning from a waterfowl hunting trip in Kanas. There had been 10 on the trip in total. However, three decided to drive back to DC instead, saving their lives. Unfortunately, now they have to mourn their seven friends.

Fowl Plains, the outfitter for the hunting trip, mourned the friends on Facebook.

"We've always said our clients are more than friends. They're family. Last night we lost 7 family members in the horrific plane crash. 7 family members we've had the privilege to hunt with the last few years," the outfitter wrote. "We've spent this past week, sharing the blind, laughing, talking about our families, and sharing memories. We are completely heartbroken," the post continued. "Please pray for the families, friends and for our 3 other hunters in the group who were driving home." Friends Die After Hunting Trip The seven friends on the hunting trip that died were Jesse Pitcher, 30; Michael Stovall, 40; Steve Johnson, 45; Alexander Huffman, 34; Charles McDaniel, 44; Jonathan Boyd, 40 and Tommy Clagget, 38.

Following the tragedy, family and friends set up a GoFundMe for the hunters. It read, "On January 29, 2025, tragedy struck our community when American Airlines Flight 5342, which had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) for landing, crashed over the Potomac River. The crash claimed the lives of several beloved local hunters from Southern Maryland." It continued, "These victims were more than just hunters; they were fathers, sons, husbands, friends, business owners and respected members of the community who shared a deep love for the outdoors. Their presence in the field and their contributions to the local hunting community have left lasting memories, and they will be deeply missed."

Friends and family also mourned the group in tributes. For instance, Jesse Pitcher's father-in-law took to social media to remember the hunter.

"One of the best men I ever met, Jesse Pitcher...what a huge loss last night," Pitcher's father-in-law, Rudi Reichel wrote . "Jesse, you were the best thing that ever happened to my daughter Kylie Jo. You will be missed dearly my man!"

The Southern Maryland Youth Organization mourned Michael Stovall.