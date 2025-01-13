Duck Hunting Dad Has The Most Hilarious Dating Advice For Daughter

This duck hunting dad is going viral for a super relatable dad moment. While in the duck blind with his little girl he thought that this would be the perfect time for an important lesson. No, the lesson was not on the best ways to kill a duck — although I am sure that may have been a topic of conversation as well. Instead, this dad decided this was the perfect time to share some dating advice with his daughter.

Duck Hunting Dad Shares Hilarious Dating Advice With His Daughter

As a daddy's girl myself, I remember this very conversation with my father. He told me I was allowed to have my first kiss at 32 years old and after that he may consider letting me date. At the time it seemed so silly, why would I ever be interested in icky old boys anyway? Well, this duck hunting dad is getting the same reaction from his daughter as he shares his words of wisdom with her.

While they have a calm moment in the blind, this father decides to let his daughter know a thing or two about the dating world. First, he preps her for that fateful day when she will begin to like boys. He states, "One of these days, when you're about 35 or 40, you're going to start liking boys." I love to see his timing estimate there, good luck with that one dad haha.

His daughter doesn't miss a beat when she responds, "I hate boys." The smile that spreads across her father's face shows how that statement is music to his ears. He hilariously responds, "I'm glad you do now. That's why Daddy gets you whatever you want."

Ahh every father's wish...to have their little girl be safe from liking boys until she is old and wise enough to pick one who is loving, caring, and right for her. However, this dad knew that her dislike of boys would not last forever so he continued with the dating advice for his daughter.

Dating Advice: The Specifics

Apart from having to wait until she is 35 or 40 years old to start liking boys, there was one more thing this duck hunting dad wanted his daughter to know.

"Here's the deal," he began. "When you start liking boys and going on dates, they are going to want to pick you up in a car and take you places." Here I thought he was just going to give her some safety tips on picking the right guy, or not getting in the car with people she doesn't trust. However, this dad had a more specific rule in mind.

"And one day, you're going to be like, 'Daddy, I like this old boy, and he says he duck hunts.' And you're going to say, 'Can he come duck hunt with us?'." I bet you can guess the father's reaction. His buddies sure could as you can hear giggling off camera.

He continues, "And I'm going to say, 'Baby, he can duck hunt anywhere int he world except with me.'" Can you blame him? After all, he has been building this daughter-daddy time from the time she was little. I don't think it is wrong for him to want to keep their daddy-daughter duck hunts boy free for life haha.

His adorable daughter is unfazed by the advice. "That's stupid," she retorts. So aghast at the idea of even considering bringing a boy on a duck hunt. What an adorable duo.