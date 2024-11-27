YouTuber, Who Was Nearly Blinded By Ocean Stunt, Undergoes Surgery To Get Vision Fixed

After seriously injuring himself four years ago, YouTuber Jeff Wittek finally underwent surgery to correct his vision. The YouTuber nearly blinded himself in an ocean stunt gone wrong.

In 2020, Wittek held onto a rope hung from a spinning excavator. Influencer and content creator David Dobrik was operating the arm of the excavator when the stunt went wrong. It resulted in Wittek severely injuring himself and experiencing double vision for years. Now, he has had surgery from Dr. Leif Rogers to fix the double vision.

In an Instagram post, Wittek announced he went under the knife.

"Yesterday, Dr. Leif Rogers and his team of Avengers did a massive five-hour surgery to take out some metal plates and adjust my eyes a few millimeters forward to hopefully fix my double vision. Thanks for all the kind words and support from all of u. Already feel like I can run through a brick wall."

Dobrik lost control of the excavator causing Wittek to collide into its metal arm and fall into the ocean. The injury fractured the YouTuber's skill in nine places, broke his foot and hip, and he almost lost his eye. Dobrik refused to pay for any of the medical expenses. Now, the YouTuber is suing him for $10 million.

YouTuber Injured

However, Dobrik claims that it was the YouTuber's idea to do the stunt.

"I think one of the main reasons Jeff is bummed with me right now is because he saw me do an interview where I said something that I promised him I'd keep between us," Dobrik said on his podcast VIEWS in March 2022. "He's pissed that I broke a promise. He's like, "Can you promise me one thing? Can you just promise that no one ever knows that this was my idea?'' He got hurt because I was driving. That's it, and I f***ing know that, and like I said, any chance I would get, I would take that back. That'll be the biggest regret of my life. My entire life. I really hope there's not a moment that I regret as much as that one."

Meanwhile, Wittek accused Dobrik of filming sexual assault, referring to a 2021 case where a woman came forward and accused a member of Dobrik's team.

"Yooo @Snapchat, you're paying a guy that smashed my skull in for a prank and left me with lifelong injuries," he posted on X. "He also filmed and organized multiple sexual assaults. That's why I stopped posting. I don't want his blood money."