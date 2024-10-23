Blood Hound Gets A Facelift So It Can See Again

While blood hounds are an adorable breed, sometimes they can suffer health conditions due to their skin types. Their drooping skin can cause problems with vision if it gets to be too bad, and that is exactly what happened with little Luca. This good boy needed some help, or his quality of life was going to diminish. Luckily, this blood hound got a facelift and is now seeing the world through new eyes.

Blood Hound Gets A Facelift And Gets A Whole New View

Luca is a 6-year-old blood hound and according to his owners he was having a hard time getting around. The drooping skin on his face was making it difficult for him to see so he was continuously bumping into furniture and having a difficult time with mobility.

Luca's owner, Sheila Needham explained what was happening to PEOPLE Magazine. She shared, "What caused the problem was the skin on the top of his head lost its elasticity, and due to the weight of his ears, it pulled the skin forward, and Luca couldn't see.'

While surgery is always a terrifying option for any pet owner, it seemed like Luca had no choice. This blood hound needed a facelift. Shelia took Luca to the Veterinary Vision animal hospital. It was there that "doctors recommend a five-hour operation that included a rhytidectomy facelift."

The surgeon explained the reason the blood hound needed a facelift. She said, "Luca's vision was progressively deteriorating due to the drooping of the facial skin and cataracts." Then, she continued, "It was a large operation for Luca to go through at his age and a difficult decision for his concerned owners to make to agree to surgery."

A Whole New World For Luca

While the surgery was terrifying Luca's owners agreed to give their blood hound a facelift. Not only did Luca handle surgery well, but his quality of life has dramatically improved since. His vet claims that after his surgery Luca's vision "improved significantly" and he has shown signs of being more active and being more "interested in his surroundings."

Luca's owners wholeheartedly agree. Shelia commented, "Luca's quality of life has changed so much since his procedure. He really looks like he is enjoying life." We are so happy for Luca and so thrilled that this blood hound's facelift gave him a second chance at a better life.