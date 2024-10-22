Chubby Dog Gets Stuck In Gate In Sad But Adorable Situation

Who doesn't love giving their dog an extra treat every now and then? Well, this chunky boy looks like he may have had one two many treats. However, he thinks he is slimmer than he is. This chubby dog gets stuck in his owner's fence as he tries to make his way out of the yard. It is a sad, but adorable situation.

Poor Pup Is Having A "Ruff" Day

@papamoandwillow This pupper was bigger than he thought ? Please enable Javascript to view this content ? original sound - PapaMoandWillow

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier had one thing on his mind the other day, freedom. With full confidence he stuck his head through his owner's fence and began to wiggle his body through. There was only one problem, this little guy was much chunkier than he imagined. An onlooker watched as the chubby dog gets stuck in the gate.

That onlooker happened to be a Tiktoker, @papamoandwillow. He shared on his TikTok that he saw the dog get stuck as he was driving by. Like any good human would do, he stopped to help the chunky boy. He told Newsweek, "Pupper was definitely trying to escape but had a few too many snackos to get his belly between the railings."

He also admitted, "I don't think anyone would have believed me if I didn't get it on camera."

Man Helps As Chubby Dog Gets Stuck

In the video, the man realizes that no one is home so he decides to help this little chunky boy all on his own. He sets the camera up and begins to gently push the dog back through the fence, while simultaneously trying to stretch the bars apart. The family's other dog looks on with hopeful anticipation. Eventually, the generous man was able to successfully get the chubby dog back inside of the gate.

"Don't do that again," he warned the dog as he left. The NY Post shared that the video "circulated with over 327,000 pairs of eyeballs — among them the boundary-defying Bull's owners." They were immensely grateful and extended their thanks to the gentleman.

The owners commented, "Thank you so much. We recently moved in and he's just started doing this. We have no idea how he's getting past his shoulders, the chubba chub. Legend." Many online found the situation hilarious, especially given the dog's calm nature. Luckily, this chunky boy was not harmed and all is well.