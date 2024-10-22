Absolute Unit Of A Bear Goes Viral For Big Size

We all know that bears are huge. With the typical black bear male weighing between 130-660 pounds these guys are not dainty creatures. However, this one takes the cake...and it looks like he ate it all too. Headlines across the world are discussing this "thicc boi" due to his immense size. Check out the massive bear that is going viral for its big size.

"Chonky" Bear Goes Vial For Big Size

? We thought we had seen really fat Durango bears before. But this one takes the cake. It also probably ate the cake. Every cake. pic.twitter.com/6UprGncltX Please enable Javascript to view this content — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 18, 2024

You know a bear is big when the Colorado parks and wildlife agency were amazed at this rotund bear. The NY Post shares that they could "bear-ly keep it together" haha. This massive bear took bulking up for hibernation to a whole new level.

The wildlife agency shared a photo of the massive bear on their X account. They captioned the photo with, "We thought we had seen really fat Durango bears before. But this one takes the cake. It also probably ate the cake. Every cake." This is the photo that made this bear go viral for his big size.

In another post they wrote, "Genuinely need to know how much this black bear thinks he needs to eat before finding his den this year?" Well, according to the North American Bear Center, "Hyperphagia is a period of excessive eating and drinking to fatten for hibernation." They continue by explaining that "Black bears with unlimited food and water ate 15,000 to 20,000 calories per day and drank several gallons." So it would seem that this chunky, massive bear is just doing what it needs to do.

I'm Not Fat I'm Fluffy: This Is One Massive Bear

Although this is a massive bear, how does he compare to the world's largest bear. Although he may appear more rotund, the largest bear has quite a bit of weight on him as well. Did you know that North Carolina is home to the biggest black blears on the planet? So unsurprisingly, the largest black bear lives there. The National Black Bear Festival shared that "the current World Record black bear is an 880 pound giant from Eastern North Carolina recorded in 1998."

Although this "chonky" boy went viral for his big size, the weight of this massive bear was not recorded, it would not be fair to weigh him now anyway. This bear is in his fluffy era, preparing for a rough winter ahead. Let's see what he looks like come spring, and see if he even comes close to the world's largest black bear.