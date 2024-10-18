Wild Video Shows Barking Dog At Top Of Great Pyramid Of Giza And No One Knows How It Got Up There

The Great Pyramid Of Giza is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. With its incredible and massive size it is a popular bucket list destination for many people, and apparently for dogs as well? A wild video shows a dog barking at the top of the Great Pyramid.

Dog Makes History By Getting To The Top Of Great Pyramid

As Marshall Mosher went paragliding over Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza I am sure he expected to witness incredible sights. What he did not expect to witness, however, was a dog barking at the top of the Great Pyramid. Marshall shared a video of this epic moment to his Instagram.

In the caption he wrote, "A dog climbed all the way up the Great Pyramid of Giza! Do you think he lives up there?" This Egyptian landmark was built more than 4,500 years ago and stands 454 feet tall. That is a lot of climbing for those four little paws.

Many made jokes about this incredible events. Several people commented on the dog making its claim on the pyramid. Saying things like, "It's his now he peed on it." While others joked the dog was the Egyptian God Anubis and he was protecting the pyramid.

Some were just concerned for the dog's safety and wanted to know if someone safely removed the dog from the top of the great pyramid.

A Mystery To Be Solved

Marshall wanted to bring peace to those who worried about the dog's safety. The next morning he went back to the Great Pyramid of Giza and looked for the four-legged traveler. However, there was no sign of him. In the update video he shared on Instagram he says, " I think he got down. I don't see him up there."

While some fans were still concerned about the dog's well-being, the majority had faith in its abilities. One user commented, "They are street dogs they know their way around." While we don't know where the dog is now that can just join the list of mysteries surrounding this incredible canine, because no one knows how he got up there in the first place. However, major kudos to the dog for being able to get to the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza that is no easy feat.