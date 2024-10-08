Dog Groomer Reveals Breed That's Too Smart To Own

Did you ever hear of being smart as a bad thing? Well apparently for this dog groomer, it is. She shared a list of dog breeds that she would never own based on her experience. While some dogs made the list due to too much energy or noise one dog made it for an entirely different reason. One dog breed made it on the list because they are just too smart to handle.

This Dog Breed Is Too Smart To Handle

A few weeks ago, a vet went viral for sharing some of the top dog breeds that he would never own. The top 5 breeds that he shared all made the cut because of certain health complications. As a vet, he was used to seeing those breeds in his office for one or more of the ailments he mentioned. Now, a dog groomer is joining the mix and she has one breed on her list that will surprise you.

She shared that she would never own a Border Collie. The Sun shared that her complaints about the dog breed were that these "herd dogs were far too smart and often try to herd their owners around." So, is she right? Is this dog breed too smart to handle?

While people can debate if Border Collies are too smart to handle, there is no debate that they are a very smart dog breed. In fact, it is rare to find a breed that is smarter than them. Royvon shares that "It is estimated that Border Collies are the only dog breed in the world to recognize over 1,000 nouns." That means that they are easy to train and listen well to commands.

More On Border Collie Intelligence

Also, "Border Collies excel in adaptive intelligence." Adaptive intelligence is the ability to adapt to current problems or anticipate future problems. Thus means, that this smart dog breed can learn from its mistakes and anticipate new ones.

Experts use two criteria to measure a dog's intelligence. Those two criteria are a number of repetitions it takes to learn a new command and the dog's success rate in learning something new. Border Collies earn their title as a smart dog breed because they learn much faster than the average dog.

Stanley Coren, the author of "The Intelligence of Dogs", found that "Border Collies could learn a new command with fewer than five repetitions." Additionally, he found that this smart dog breed "would obey a known command on the first try with a 95 percent success rate."

How does that compare to other dogs? Other dog breeds that were ranked intelligent took between "25 and 50 repetitions to learn a new command." Similarly, those other smart dog breeds only had a "50 percent success rate on the first try."