Army Helicopter Pilot Involved In Deadly American Airlines Plane Crash In DC Identified By Family

The Army has released the identity of the pilot and female soldier involved in the deadly American Airlines crash in DC. A Blackhawk helicopter crashed into the flight as it was landing at Reagan National Airport. Everyone on board both aircraft died.

Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina was involved in the crash, co-piloting the helicopter. She had served in the Army since 2019 and was part of the 12th Aviation Battalion in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca. She was a bright star in all our lives," her family said in a statement. "Rebecca was a warrior and would not hesitate to defend her country in battle ... Rebecca was many things. She was a daughter, sister, partner, and friend. She was a servant, a caregiver, an advocate. Most of all she loved and was loved. Her life was short, but she made a difference in the lives of all who knew her."

Army Helicopter Pilot Identified

In the Army, Lobach earned several awards such as the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. She also served as a White House social aide where she escorted Ralph Lauren when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

USA Today reporter and Army vet Davis Winkie remembered her as a friend. "I wish we'd taken a photo together. When we had lunch a year ago. I wish I'd remembered to invite her to a party I hosted a week ago. I wish she weren't dead. You are so missed, Rebecca. This world won't be the same without you," Winkie said on X.

She also wrote, "Rebecca played a crucial role in helping me navigate the hardest periods of my personal life. Our friend group sustained me and kept me engaged when every fiber of my being wanted to just go numb to this world. I owe her so much. We stayed in touch after she commissioned as an active duty Black Hawk pilot, and I as an HR officer in the NC Army National Guard. After I went into journalism, she would call me when I wrote a funny or interesting story."

The other two Army soldiers involved in the accident were Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves and Staff. Sgt. Ryan Austin O'Hara.