American Airlines Pilot, Who Died In DC Plane Crash, Was About To Get Married This Fall

The tragic stories behind the deaths on doomed American Airlines Flight 5342 have begun to surface. The plane struck a military helicopter while landing killing everyone on board in Washington D.C. Now, the father of a American Airlines pilot is speaking out about his late son.

He said that his son was planning to get married this fall. 28-year-old pilot Sam Lilley died during the crash. He was serving as first officer when the plane went down. In an emotional Facebook post , the American Airlines pilot's father Timothy Lilley mourned his son.

"I was so proud when Sam became a pilot," he said. "Now it hurts so bad I can't even cry myself to sleep."

"I know I'll see him again but my heart is breaking," the dad wrote. "He was doing great in his career and his personal life. He was engaged to get married in the fall. Sam was the First Officer on the flight that crashed in DC last night. It is so devastating to lose someone that is loved so much."

American Airlines Pilot Was Going To Get Married

The American Airlines pilot's father also spoke with Fox affiliate WAGA-TV about "undoubtedly the worst day of my life." He said that his son failed to check in with him like he usually did. Timothy soon learned that the flight his son had been flying crashed. The aircraft collided with an Army Blackhawk helicopter, blowing up over the Potomac River.

Sadly, no one survived the plane crash. The American Airlines pilot was among the dead. His father speculates that the military helicopter is to blame for the collision. He believes that the Army pilot made an error in judgment that cost everyone their lives.

"From what I can see, those guys turned right into the jet. I think the PSA jet was doing everything right. The Army pilot made a grave error. It hurts me because those are my brothers, and now my son is dead," he said.

However, ultimately, Timothy doesn't know what actually caused the crash. Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are leading an investigation into the American Airlines crash.